IUML bucks 25-year trend, names woman in Kozhikode South

In its 72-year-long history, Muslim League has fielded a woman candidate just once ­— Kamarunnisa Anwar in Kozhikode-II seat in the 1996 assembly polls.

Published: 13th March 2021 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2021 05:45 AM

Noorbina Rasheed

By Amiya Meethal
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: In its 72-year-long history, Muslim League has fielded a woman candidate just once ­— Kamarunnisa Anwar in Kozhikode-II seat in the 1996 assembly polls. On Friday, the League bucked that trend and announced Noorbina Rasheed as its choice for Kozhikode South. It is the same seat from which Kamarunnisa had tried her luck, with the change only in its name.

The League announced its list of 25 candidates, giving opportunities to many new faces. Two contestants will be named later. Though the party stuck to its norm of omitting three-time MLAs, it gave exemptions to national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty, state general secretary K P A Majeed and Deputy Opposition Leader M K Muneer.

Hailing from Thalassery, Noorbina was a founder leader of the Indian Union Women’s League (IUWL), which was formed in 1993.  She was its first general secretary.“We, woman Muslim League leaders, were hopeful that the party would definitely consider woman candidates this time. I’m grateful to the party leadership for giving me the opportunity,” said Noorbina. A member of the Kozhikode Bar for 30 years, Noorbina was a member of the Kerala State Women’s Commission during the reign of the previous government. 

‘I’m optimistic of retaining seat’

Noorbina had also served on the State Social Welfare Board and Literacy Mission. Kozhikode South has been the League’s sitting seat since 2011. In 1996, LDF won the seat but the UDF wrested it in 2001 only to lose again to LDF ally Indian National League in 2006. In 2011, League regained the constituency, which has a sizeable number of Muslim votes, through Muneer.

“I’m optimistic of retaining the seat,” said Noorbina. Muslim Students’ Federation (MSF) national vice-president Fathima Thahiliya expressed happiness at the League’s decision. “It’s indeed a positive sign. We are expecting more seats for woman candidates in the coming years,” she said. Social commentator and media critic M N Karassery said: “It is a good sign that League has given a ticket to a woman this time though it has been long overdue,” he said.

