K M Mani's son-in-law M P Joseph becomes candidate of P J Joseph faction in Kerala polls

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a political twist to the ongoing battle between Jose K Mani and P J Joseph, the Joseph faction has fielded M P Joseph, son-in-law of late Kerala Congress supremo K M Mani, in the Thrikaripur assembly constituency in Kasargod.

P J Joseph made the announcement on Saturday while declaring the names of party candidates for the polls. It is for the first time that M P Joseph, who has been active in social work, is contesting an election. M P Joseph's entry into the poll fray as part of the UDF camp has come at a time when his co-brother Jose K Mani has emerged as a prominent leader in the LDF.

M P Joseph, a retired IAS officer of the 1978 batch Kerala cadre, holds a masters degree in Human Resources Development from Global Development Institute of University of Manchester, UK and a masters degree in Solid State Physics from Cochin University of Science and Technology.

Joseph was until recently Advisor (Labour Reforms, Industrial Relations), in the Rank of Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Kerala and Executive Vice Chairman of Bhavanam Foundation Kerala, a public sector non-profit company fully owned by the state government.