Covid jab beyond reach of bedridden

 Even when senior citizens are rushing to hospitals for taking the jab, there are those bedridden and more vulnerable who cannot reach the hospital.

Published: 14th March 2021 04:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2021 04:41 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, Vaccine

Representational Image. (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI: Even when senior citizens are rushing to hospitals for taking the jab, there are those bedridden and more vulnerable who cannot reach the hospital. Experts have urged the state government to immediately take steps to arrange vaccination at homes for them before it is too late.

Mathew George, a 72-year-old resident of Alappuzha, and his 69-year-old wife are staying alone at their home. Since their children are abroad, it is with great difficulty they are managing hospital visits. “A year back I used to take my car for short trips to the town and hospital but now I have vision-related issues. My wife Gracy fell in the sit-out and is having difficulty in walking. We do not know how we will go to a hospital and vaccinate ourselves,” said Mathew.

There are instances when elderly and bedridden have turned to their doctors seeking help with the registration and transportation to vaccination centres. “Now the crowd we see in front of hospitals are those patients who can at least walk but the more vulnerable are at homes, bedridden and not able to commute due to various reasons. Immediate steps should be taken to arrange vaccination for them as well,” said Dr Jino Joy, Consultant Geriatrician, Medical Trust Hospital, Kochi.

  “Apprehensions about the vaccines still remain. There are patients who wilfully delay the vaccination. It is definitely something not to be encouraged,” said Dr Monu Varghese, pulmonologist based in Kochi.

