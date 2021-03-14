Ensure strict adherence to Covid protocol: CEO Meena

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Covid protocol should be strictly followed during the campaign for the upcoming assembly election, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Teeka Ram Meena reminded representatives of various political parties during a meeting convened here on Saturday.Only a limited number of people should participate in political rallies and events must be held at designated maidans or auditoriums, and social distancing should be strictly followed. There should also be a limit on the number of vehicles used in campaign, Meena reminded.

The CEO handed over to representatives of political parties a handbook on detailed Covid guidelines to be followed during the election process. Personnel from as many as 16 essential services are also eligible for postal ballot this time. Campaign material should be manufactured, used and disposed in strict adherence to the Green Protocol, the political party representatives were reminded.