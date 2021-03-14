STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Ensure strict adherence to Covid protocol: CEO Meena

The CEO handed over to representatives of political parties a handbook on detailed Covid guidelines to be followed during the election process.

Published: 14th March 2021 04:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2021 04:31 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala State Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena

Kerala State Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Covid protocol should be strictly followed during the campaign for the upcoming assembly election, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Teeka Ram Meena reminded representatives of various political parties during a meeting convened here on Saturday.Only a limited number of people should participate in political rallies and events must be held at designated maidans or auditoriums, and social distancing should be strictly followed. There should also be a limit on the number of vehicles used in campaign, Meena reminded.

The CEO handed over to representatives of political parties a handbook on detailed Covid guidelines to be followed during the election process. Personnel from as many as 16 essential services are also eligible for postal ballot this time. Campaign material should be manufactured, used and disposed in strict adherence to the Green Protocol, the political party representatives were reminded.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid protocol COVID 19 Kerala elections Teeka Ram Meena
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Deboard passengers not adhering to Covid: DGCA tells airlines
A health worker prepares to administer COVISHIELD vaccine to an elderly man at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
With over 20 lakh doses, India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccinations
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Almost 90 per cent of cases in Mumbai from high-rises
Janaki Anand with her family
Meet the little skating wonder from Kerala who went viral on internet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Toxic foam floats on Yamuna river. (File photo| ANI)
Watch | Delhi Pollution: Yamuna river covered in toxic foam
India records 25,320 fresh COVID-19 cases, biggest single-day jump in 84 days
Gallery
BJP state general secretary K Surendran waving BJP has announced candidates in the 115 seats the party is contesting in Kerala with state president K Surendran contesting in two constituencies. Here are 10 contenders who are among the party's best bets to increase their tally in the assembly. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: BJP candidate list released, Metroman E Sreedharan, Suresh Gopi named among others 
A man takes a picture of his parents posing at C V Raman General Hospital in Bengaluru, after they get their vaccine shot. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Women's Day vibes to poll campaign heat, here are the best pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp