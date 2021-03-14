STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala assembly polls: Congress releases list of 86 candidates, Oommen Chandy to contest Puthuppally

Sitting MP from Vadakara K Muraleedharan will contest in Nemom, the only seat in the state currently represented by the BJP.

Published: 14th March 2021 06:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2021 06:31 PM   |  A+A-

KPCC president Mullapally Ramachandran, Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala and former chief minister Oommen Chandy release the campaign slogan, 'UDF for a better Kerala' in Thiruvananthapuram.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ending the week long uncertainty, KPCC president Mullapally Ramachandran has announced the much-awaited Congress list in 86 seats. The candidate list in the remaining six disputed seats, Kalpetta, Nilambur, Vattiyoorkavu, Kundara, Tavanur and Pattambi will be announced on Monday after holding more talks. The Congress list has got 46 candidates between the age group of 25-50 years. More than 55 per cent of them are new faces.

But high drama prevailed in front of Indira Bhavan after the seat denial to Mahila Congress president Lathika Subhash who resigned from her post and sent shock waves by tonsuring her head.

Contrary to the usual norm of the central Congress leadership announcing the candidature in New Delhi, this time Mullapally released the Congress list. The list which was announced after several deliberations and marathon talks lasting almost a week in New Delhi has several merits as well as demerits. Despite the repeated claims by the leadership that 60 per cent representation will be given to youths, new faces and women candidates, it has not been met in the case of providing seats to the women where only nine have been given the ticket akin to the 2016 Assembly elections.

“There is a generation shift in the candidature list which is seeing 46 candidates between the age group of 25 years – 50 years in the fray. There are also 22 candidates in the age group between 51 years – 60 years, 15 candidates in the age group between 61 -70 years and three seniors who are above 70 years of age. Further discussions have to be held with the Congress high command, Screening Committee leadership and party leadership on the disputed six seats which we are hoping to announce on Monday itself”, said Mullapally.

On the much awaited suspense on the Nemom candidature, Mullapally announced the name of sitting Vadakara MP K Muraleedharan after the central Congress leadership decided to give relaxation to him alone. Muraleedharan’s candidature from Nemom was considered following the firm stand by former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy that he will contest only from his sitting seat of Puthupally where he had contested for a record 11 times. The central Congress leadership was keen to see the Congress putting up a formidable candidate in Nemom which is synonymous as the citadel of BJP, the only sitting seat of the saffron party. Muraleedharan was ready to take up the challenge which came to his advantage at the eleventh hour. Mullpally will be returning to the State only after the announcement of the candidates in the six remaining disputable seats.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala assembly polls Kerala assembly elections Oommen Chandy UDF K Muraleedharan
India Matters
A health worker calls name of a person who is to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Photo | AP)
India records 26,291 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in three months
Selling govt banks a huge mistake: Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan
YSRC activists celebrate their landslide victory in municipal elections at the party central office in Tadepalli on Sunday | Prasant Madugula
Jagan's YSRC wins all municipal corporations and 73 out of 75 municipalities
Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah with Tollywood actor and party candidate for Kharagpur seat Hiran Chatterjee during an election campaign rally. (Photo | PTI)
MPs, defectors, actors among candidates: BJP deploys heavy artillery in Bengal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
As cases in Maharashtra rise, Nagpur slips into strict lockdown for one week
As staff of nationalised banks stage a protest against privatisation of banks, the office of a public sector bank wears a deserted look in Chennai on Monday. (Express Photo | Debadutta Mallick)
Two-day nationwide bank strike begins as 10 lakh employees protest privatisation move
Gallery
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
BJP state general secretary K Surendran waving BJP has announced candidates in the 115 seats the party is contesting in Kerala with state president K Surendran contesting in two constituencies. Here are 10 contenders who are among the party's best bets to increase their tally in the assembly. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: BJP candidate list released, Metroman E Sreedharan, Suresh Gopi named among others 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp