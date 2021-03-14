Metroman to contest from Palakkad, Suresh Gopi from Thrissur: BJP releases candidate list for Kerala polls

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP has announced candidates in the 115 seats the party is contesting in the state. BJP state president K Surendran will be contesting in two constituencies - Manjeshwar and Konni.

Former Mizoram Governor and former state president Kummanam Rajasekharan will be the candidate in the party's lone seat Nemom.

Other high-profile candidates are as follows:

Metorman E Sreedharan - Palakkad

Former BJP State president PK Krishnadas - Kattakada

Former BJP state president CK Padmanabhan - Dharmadam

Actor-MP Suresh Gopi - Thrissur

Former Union Minister & MP Alphons Kannanthanam - Kanjirapally

Former Calicut University Vice-Chancellor M Abdul Salam - Tirur

Actor Krishnakumar - Thiruvananthapuram

Retd IPS Officer Jacob Thomas - Irinjalakuda