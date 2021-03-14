Metroman to contest from Palakkad, Suresh Gopi from Thrissur: BJP releases candidate list for Kerala polls
Published: 14th March 2021 03:51 PM | Last Updated: 14th March 2021 04:08 PM | A+A A-
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP has announced candidates in the 115 seats the party is contesting in the state. BJP state president K Surendran will be contesting in two constituencies - Manjeshwar and Konni.
Former Mizoram Governor and former state president Kummanam Rajasekharan will be the candidate in the party's lone seat Nemom.
Other high-profile candidates are as follows:
Metorman E Sreedharan - Palakkad
Former BJP State president PK Krishnadas - Kattakada
Former BJP state president CK Padmanabhan - Dharmadam
Actor-MP Suresh Gopi - Thrissur
Former Union Minister & MP Alphons Kannanthanam - Kanjirapally
Former Calicut University Vice-Chancellor M Abdul Salam - Tirur
Actor Krishnakumar - Thiruvananthapuram
Retd IPS Officer Jacob Thomas - Irinjalakuda