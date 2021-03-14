Stay for notification mandating one-year senior residency

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala Administrative Tribunal (KAT) has stayed for one month, the notification which insists for one-year senior residency after successful completion of PG medical course in a government medical college. The Tribunal Bench issued the order on a petition filed by Dr Varghese Jomy, Dr Sivapriya N and two other doctors, who are family medicine specialists working in various private and government sector hospitals in Kerala, challenging the notification issued by Public Service Commission for statewide general recruitment to the post of assistant professor in family medicine in the Medical Education Department for two vacancies.