COVID-19 effect: No annual examination for Class IX students in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Department of General Education has decided not to conduct the annual examinations for Class 9 students, and instead promote them to Class 10 based on criteria including attendance in online classes. The decision was taken in the context of the surge in COVID-19 cases in the state.

General Education Secretary A Shajahan said the Samagra Shiksha Kerala (SSK) would prepare an activity book to evaluate students, whose promotion would depend on these findings. "It will mostly be an 'all pass' for Class 9 students. But they will be evaluated on basis of certain criteria such as attendance. The other criteria will be announced this week," he said.

The government, however, is yet to decide on the fate of Plus-one examinations. "Plus-one classes began only in November. So, the decision on their exams can only be announced by May. Classes for the next Plus-one batch will start in August," he added.