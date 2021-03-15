Day after tonsure protest over ticket denial, Lathika Subhash likely to contest as Independent from Ettumanur

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after State Mahila Congress president Lathika Subhash stepped down from her official post and tonsured her head at the Indira Bhavan in protest against seat denial, she is contemplating to contest as an independent candidate from her home town, Ettumannur.

She reached her native at Kumaranalloor in Kottayam in the wee hours of Monday after a dramatic turn of events. Ever since she has been busy with calls from party workers offering her moral support.

She told The New Indian Express that a final decision on her candidature will be taken by Monday evening after a meeting of her close friends.

Even though the 56-year-old resigned from Mahila Congress, she is still a member of both the Congress party as well as the AICC. She will be able to contest as an independent candidate only after she steps down from these two posts as well. At the same time, the woman leader feels that without the help of an organizational setup, it will be difficult to face the elections.

“Several local party workers, friends and family members have visited me. They are urging me to contest as an independent candidate. I will have to take a call on it after discussing it with my local party workers here. My husband, K R Subhash and my family members have advised me to decide things depending on what my conscience suggests,” said Lathika Subhash.

Even as she is a tad bit disappointed with the top brass of the State Congress leaders who had not bothered to call her so far, her greatest let-down is KPCC president Mullapally Ramachandran who reportedly said that she would have tonsured her head for some other reason.

“I felt all the more upset with the way Mullapally had reacted to my actions than the denial of a seat to me or to the members of Mahila Congress. He should explain what led him to comment so,” added Lathika Subhash.

Former KPCC president V M Sudheeran, senior Congress leader P J Kurien and former Congress leader P C Chacko have called her. She recalled that Sudheeran was upset over the turn of events when the other two leaders offered moral support in her fight.