STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kathakali maestro Chemancheri Kunhiraman Nair dies at 105

Active on stage till the age of 90, his Krishna and Kuchela characters were the favourite of Kathakali connoisseurs.

Published: 15th March 2021 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2021 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Chemancheri Kunhiraman Nair

Kathakali maestro Chemancheri Kunhiraman Nair (Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Kathakali maestro Chemancheri Kunhiraman Nair passed away at his house in Cheliya near Koyilandy in Kerala's Kozhikode district in the early hours of Monday. He was 105.

Active on stage till the age of 90, his Krishna and Kuchela characters were the favourite of Kathakali connoisseurs. Guru's Parashurama enactment at Kozhikode Town Hall at the age of 100 was the last notable public appearance on stage.

His formal education ended at Class IV and the young Kunhiraman fled his home to learn Kathakali. With the help of others, Guru also set up one of the first dance schools in Kerala to practice traditional dance forms; Bharatheeya Nritha Kalalayam in Kannur in 1944.

Actor Vineeth is one among his many disciples. Later, he started Kathakali Vidyalaya at his native place in Cheliya which is well known. Nair was conferred with Padmashri in 2017 and many other recognitions.

Guru Chemancheri Kunhiraman Nair was leading a secluded life at his home after the onset of the pandemic when he breathed his last.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chemancheri Kunhiraman Nair Kathakali
India Matters
A health worker calls name of a person who is to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Photo | AP)
India records 26,291 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in three months
Selling govt banks a huge mistake: Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan
YSRC activists celebrate their landslide victory in municipal elections at the party central office in Tadepalli on Sunday | Prasant Madugula
Jagan's YSRC wins all municipal corporations and 73 out of 75 municipalities
Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah with Tollywood actor and party candidate for Kharagpur seat Hiran Chatterjee during an election campaign rally. (Photo | PTI)
MPs, defectors, actors among candidates: BJP deploys heavy artillery in Bengal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
As cases in Maharashtra rise, Nagpur slips into strict lockdown for one week
As staff of nationalised banks stage a protest against privatisation of banks, the office of a public sector bank wears a deserted look in Chennai on Monday. (Express Photo | Debadutta Mallick)
Two-day nationwide bank strike begins as 10 lakh employees protest privatisation move
Gallery
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
BJP state general secretary K Surendran waving BJP has announced candidates in the 115 seats the party is contesting in Kerala with state president K Surendran contesting in two constituencies. Here are 10 contenders who are among the party's best bets to increase their tally in the assembly. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: BJP candidate list released, Metroman E Sreedharan, Suresh Gopi named among others 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp