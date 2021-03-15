Kathakali maestro Chemancheri Kunhiraman Nair dies at 105

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Kathakali maestro Chemancheri Kunhiraman Nair passed away at his house in Cheliya near Koyilandy in Kerala's Kozhikode district in the early hours of Monday. He was 105.

Active on stage till the age of 90, his Krishna and Kuchela characters were the favourite of Kathakali connoisseurs. Guru's Parashurama enactment at Kozhikode Town Hall at the age of 100 was the last notable public appearance on stage.

His formal education ended at Class IV and the young Kunhiraman fled his home to learn Kathakali. With the help of others, Guru also set up one of the first dance schools in Kerala to practice traditional dance forms; Bharatheeya Nritha Kalalayam in Kannur in 1944.

Actor Vineeth is one among his many disciples. Later, he started Kathakali Vidyalaya at his native place in Cheliya which is well known. Nair was conferred with Padmashri in 2017 and many other recognitions.

Guru Chemancheri Kunhiraman Nair was leading a secluded life at his home after the onset of the pandemic when he breathed his last.

