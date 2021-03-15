Kerala polls: 'BJP tried to poach me with crores of rupees and seat of choice,' says ex-Congress MLA

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Dropping a political bomb, three-time Congress legislator MA Vaheed alleged on Sunday that the BJP had made attempts to poach him from the grand old party. The claim is in line with the saffron party's nationwide reputation of luring disgruntled Congress leaders into the party by offering them plum posts and huge amounts of money.

The former MLA, who was sidelined after his electoral loss to minister Kadakampally Surendran at Kazhakoottam in the 2016 assembly election, said agents of the BJP tried to lure him away from Congress by offering crores of cash and an assembly seat of his liking.

However, he declined the offer because he had no plans to leave Congress, he said.Vaheed’s allegation came soon after the BJP telegraphed its intention of fielding a Congress turncoat as its candidate in Kazhakoottam. The saffron party, which had managed to edge Congress and finish second in the 2016 polls, has high hopes of securing the Kazhakoottam seat.

"BJP agents approached me with many alluring offers, including crores of rupees and a ticket for any seat I want to contest from. But I did not entertain them. I can’t leave Congress. I do not like the idea of going against my party and contesting the polls as a rebel. I did that once in 2011, but I still feel guilty about it," said Vaheed. The 71-year-old said BJP agents were trying to poach senior Congress leaders who are unhappy with being denied tickets.

Meanwhile, KPCC vice-president T Saratchandra Prasad rubbished reports that he would contest for the BJP in Kazhakoottam. Prasad, who appeared emotionally shattered by the claim, said he belonged to the Congress and his blood was for the party.

"These rumours are being spread by an office staff of an I-group leader to promote his friend as a candidate. I have been a KPCC office-bearer for up to 28 years. Leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Indira Gandhi are my inspiration and K Karunakaran was my political master. I'm saddened by this allegation," he said.