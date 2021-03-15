NIA to move SC against bail to 12 accused in Kerala gold smuggling case

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Concerned about the Kerala High Court's observation that gold smuggling does not come under the purview of terrorism, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has decided to approach the Supreme Court against the bail granted to 12 persons accused in the diplomatic gold smuggling case.

The HC had upheld the verdict of the NIA court in that regard. According to NIA sources, the agency has sought permission from its headquarters to file a petition at the SC.

"The findings of the HC is a huge dent to our probe contending that gold smuggling is part of terrorism affecting the economic security of the nation. Once we get the nod from the NIA headquarters, we have to take the consent of the Home and Finance ministries too. The petition will be filed this month itself," said a source.