Mother of girls in Walayar rape case to contest against CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Dharmadam

Speaking after ending her statewide procession seeking justice, she said the contest against the CM was on behalf of the parents of all children who were subjected to abuse and denied justice

Published: 16th March 2021 02:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2021 03:57 PM   |  A+A-

Walayar case

File picture of the protest expressing solidarity with the deceased girls in Walayar

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: The mother of the Walayar girls, who were found hanging after being sexually assaulted in 2017, on Tuesday said she will contest the Assembly elections against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at Dharmadam to protest "the injustice towards her daughters".

Speaking to reporters in Thrissur after ending her statewide procession seeking justice, she said the contest against the Chief Minister was on behalf of the parents of all children who were subjected to abuse and denied justice. "It is for all mothers out there," she said.

Two Dalit girls, aged 13 and nine, were found hanging inside their one-room home 52 days apart in October 2017 and post-mortem examinations had confirmed that the minors were subjected to sexual assault before their deaths. Nearly four years after the incident, the mother says she has not got justice.

She said she will accept the support of any party in her fight against the CM except the Sangh Parivar. She is contesting the election as an individual representing Walayar Samara Samithi.

"I want to ask the Chief Minister about justice, that's why I am contesting the elections against him. We were assured by the Chief Minister that justice would be delivered in the case. But it never came. Instead, the police officers who stalled the investigation in the case received promotion. This is the right time to ask about justice," she added.

