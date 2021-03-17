Between two states, a region yet untouched by poll fever

Anil S By

Adrive through Elappara takes you to Mali, a study in progress for political pundits. Soiled posters in Tamil seeking votes for S Karuppasami greet you here. Part of the Udumbanchola constituency, Mali has Tamil populace in majority, most of them second to fourth generations who migrated from Cumbum and Theni decades ago.

Here, minister M M Mani, ‘Maniyaashan’ for most, is a popular name. If Kattappana seems the epicentre of Idukki politics, out here, politicking is of a different sort - an uneven blend of politics, daily perils and developmental projects coupled with migrant issues. It could well be a study in contrasts. Petty shops closed for long hark back to forgotten yesteryears. Further down, you see people gather eagerly around a bunch of lottery-selling shops.

A ‘two-man’ post office stands sturdy at the junction. Cross-voting has an altogether different semantics here. “Not everyone does it. The few who do have some tricks up their sleeve to get it done,” grins Murukan, when asked about rumours that people here cast votes in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. “It would be different this time, as voting in both states is on the same day,” he says, as an afterthought.

The next stop is Ramakkalmedu - a popular tourist destination - limping back to normalcy after being ravaged by the pandemic. “Tourists have started coming. We expect foreigners soon,” says Smitha, who runs a tea-shop. A bunch of adventurous bikers hiking their way up stand testimony to her prophetic words.Talk about tourism and Munnar comes to mind naturally. The hill station, part of Devikulam constituency, appears choked with tourist vehicles lined right till Top Station. Rumblings within rival political fronts have settled down for now, even as fresh rumours float around of Pombilai Orumai leader Gomathy contesting from here.

A little below lies Kuttyar Valley, where homes built for the victims of the recent Pettimudi landslide by the state government in association with Kannan Devan Hills Plantation can be seen. A drive through Pampadum Shola National Park takes you to Vattavada. The entire village seems to be gathered under a scorching sun - men glad to catch up with pals, women decked in multi-hued sarees enjoying the rare outing, kids running around with ice-creams and youngsters on a roll around the Kongamandi Amman temple with the three-day festival all geared up for grand culmination. Village pastimes come alive with a bunch of girls getting ready to take part in ‘Thannikkuda Ottam’, while another group is busy chalking out plans for a tug of war.

A game of volleyball is on. Elated spectators clap and cheer for the teams. As the loudspeaker belts out popular Tamil hits, little girls shake a leg at one corner, blissfully ignorant of the curious gazes they elicit from onlookers. Further down is a vast expanse of farmland with patches of vegetables popping up in isolated green islets in the middle of nowhere. With sowing season yet to begin, a few farmers have taken up vegetable cultivation in a bid to make ends meet. Farmers of Vattavada are known for their wide variety of produce like carrots, potato, onions, beans and strawberries.

“We used to sell carrots for Rs 40 per kg; now it brings in Rs 8-10. Procurement is low, and we have no option but to depend on middlemen,” says Sekhar, 65, as he and his wife dig out carrots from the hard baked soil. He is incidentally the Congress block panchayat nominee from here.From an archaic mudhouse teetering on the edge of a steep slope leading to portions of land laid out for terraced-farming, emerges Dhanalakshmi with her niece Saroja.

“What elections? Here, elections are over. Didn’t you know,” asks Saroja innocently, obviously referring to the local body polls. A few yards away stand five recent concrete structures, in the middle of the farmland. “Hariannan and others built it recently, after availing loans,” explains a local, while Hari, the one in question, clarifies : “Thanks to PM Modi’s LIFE scheme!” You point out that LIFE Scheme is the brainchild of Pinarayi Vijayan - the CM. “It’s all the same,” quips another.A quick drive through the four constituencies of Idukki offers a bird’s-eye view of this hilly district with its share of undercurrents and political machinations belied by its seemingly calm demeanour. Food for thought indeed!