STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Gravedigger to fisherman: M S Arun Kumar stands tall among candidates for Kerala elections

To earn a livelihood for his three-member family, the 32-year-old LDF candidate in Mavelikkara had done various jobs, including that of a gravedigger, from his childhood.

Published: 17th March 2021 12:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2021 12:55 AM   |  A+A-

Mavelikkara LDF candidate Arunkumar

By Biju E Paul
Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: M S Arunkumar, the LDF candidate in Mavelikkara seat, is an exception among those in
the fray for the coming assembly polls. To earn a livelihood for his three-member family, the 32-year-old had done various jobs, including that of a gravedigger, from his childhood.

Living in a modest house situated on three cents at Kallimel in Mavelikkara, he has also been a construction worker, daily labourer and painter. Arunkumar's plight began when he was just 13, said his friend Akshy Ashok. "His father had died of a heart attack when Arunkumar was studying in Class VIII at
Pop Pious HSS, Kattanam. He got admission to boarding  school, when then district panchayat under former MP C S Sujatha rolled out a scheme to adopt studious SC students belonging to economically backward families. The meagre income of his mother Vilasini, who worked as a domestic help in nearby houses, was the sole income of the family which also included his sister. He had also done minor jobs like painting and other works during the school holidays and summer vacation. After finishing Plus two, he enrolled for the BA English(Language& Literature) course at Bishop Moore College, Mavelikkara. He was an SFI member during his college days and went on to become the college union chairman," said Akshy.

Mathew Samuel, church 'mooppan' (caretaker) of Kallimel Kalluvalayam St Thomas Orthodox Church, where Arunkumar had worked as a gravedigger many times to keep the home fires burning, recalled him as a hardworking youth who was brilliant in academics. "He was studious and collected text books and books for reading from nearby families where his mother worked. As a source of additional  income, he
caught fish from the Achankovil river and sold it to customers from the roadside. He is the pride of our village," Mathew said.

Arunkumar is now DYFI state committee member, State Youth Commission district coordinator and CPM Mavelikkara area committee member. He is currently pursuing LLB  at the Kerala University. Arunkumar is married to Sneha Suresh and the couple has a daughter, Alaida.


 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arunkumar Mavellikkara LDF candidate
India Matters
A health worker checks the temperature of passengers as they screen people for COVID-19 tests at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
2nd Covid wave? India records 28,903 new infections, highest in 2021 so far
A health worker sanitizes the baggage of passengers as a precaution against COVID-19 at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Double mutation variant detected in Maharashtra amid worsening Covid situation
For representational purposes(File Photo | PTI)
4.12 lakh millionaire households in India, 3,000 with over Rs 1,000 crore
Hero led the sales with 36.3 per cent market share.
Sale of electric vehicles surges amid record fuel prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (File Photo | PTI)
Twenty-two of the world's 30 most polluted cities are in India: World Air Quality Report
PC Chacko (R) welcomed to NCP by Sharad Pawar (C) & Praful Patel | shekhar yadav
Kerala Polls 2021: PC Chacko to support LDF, raise Opposition unity through Pawar's NCP
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp