Kerala health worker tests positive for COVID-19 after receiving second dose of vaccine

A similar case was reported from Kollam a few weeks ago when a 40-year-old doctor got infected after being administered the second dose

Published: 17th March 2021

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: A health worker from a private hospital in Kollam tested positive for COVID-19 nearly two weeks after receiving the second dose of the vaccine. She received the second dose on March 3. Two days ago, she was admitted to a hospital as she suffered from physical uneasiness and when her sample was tested, it turned out to be positive.

A similar case was reported from Kollam a few weeks ago when a 40-year-old doctor got infected after being administered the second dose. The source of infection of the doctor was her husband, while the source of infection of the recent case is yet to be identified. Both patients suffered from moderate infection and had to be hospitalised.

Hospital officials said there is nothing to panic about or to conclude that the vaccine is not effective as these are a few isolated cases. "Instead, the public should take it as a reminder that vaccines won't work instantly and it is not a licence for anyone to relax and walk around freely without adhering to the protocol. It takes more than 15 days for the initial immune response to develop after vaccination. In both cases the disease was seen within this period," said a higher officer with the Health Department.

The officer said people should strictly adhere to the COVID-19 protocol. "Nowadays we see that even though the public wears masks, after some time those masks will either be lowered or in their hands. Social distancing is not at all being followed either in ceremonies or in markets," said R Sandhya, Deputy DMO.

According to health officials, vaccination is equally important and more people should come forward to take the jab. There is still a major group including pregnant women and youngsters who are yet to be included in the vaccination drive category. "All of us should fight together and follow the guidelines unless we completely break the chain of the pandemic," said the doctor. 

