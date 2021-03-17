STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala man, two minor children found dead in their house; police suspect murder-suicide

The deceased have been identified as 10-year-old Vaidehi, Shivanand, 6, and their father Rugesh aged 36. 

Published: 17th March 2021 12:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2021 12:16 PM   |  A+A-

Murder, Crime

Image for representational purpose. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

KASARAGOD: Two siblings and their father were found dead in a suspected case of a murder-suicide at Cheruvathur, said Chandera Police on Wednesday.

Rugesh was an auto driver at Madivayal that falls under Cheruvathur panchayat. 

The three were found dead in their house that was under construction on Wednesday morning, said the police station house officer. "The children were found dead in the living room of the house and Rugesh was found hanging from the sunshade outside," he said. 

Rugesh has been separated from his wife Savitha, a native of Kanhangad, for over a year. While he and his children have been living with his mother and a younger brother, 500 m from the construction site. 

While stating that marital discord could be the reason, the police said, "We are not making any assumptions now. The bodies have been sent for postmortem at Kannur medical college in Pariyaram," said the officer. 

Vaidehi was studying in Class IV and her brother Shivanand was a Class I student at Government Upper Primary School at Pilicode.

