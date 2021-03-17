STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Two Malayali women among three quizzed by NIA in IS module case

Group formed by Ameen identified persons in Kerala, K’taka for targeted killings, says agency

Published: 17th March 2021 02:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2021 02:11 AM   |  A+A-

Mushab Anvar and Rahees Rasheed, who were arrested for being members of the IS group busted in New Delhi, at the NIA Court in Kochi on Tuesday | Arun Angela

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) which busted an Islamic State (IS) module in New Delhi is probing the involvement of more Keralites, including two women, in the group. According to sources, NIA has interrogated three persons including the women as part of the  probe. The case pertains to an IS module formed by a Malayali named Mohammed Ameen, alias Abu Yahya. The group had identified certain individuals in Kerala and Karnataka for targeted killings. They had also planned to undertake ‘hijrat’ (religious migration) to Kashmir for engaging in terrorist acts.

Ameen had travelled to Kashmir after returning from Bahrain in March 2020 and had been camping in Delhi for the last two months for establishing contacts with the terrorist gangs having links with IS in Kashmir. 

“There will be more arrests in the coming days from Kerala. We have identified several people who are suspected members of the group. They include some woman members. Some of them have been questioned and investigation is on against their role in the group. We have also identified some members who are currently abroad,” a source said.

“They are radicalising more persons on the lines of the IS ideology. We have been monitoring the group for the past few months,” the source said.

Meanwhile, NIA on Tuesday produced two Malayalis, who were arrested from Kollam and Kannur, at the NIA Court in Kochi. The arrested are Mushab Anvar, 19, of Tana in Kannur and Rahees Rasheed, 33, of Memana in Oachira, Kollam. Rahees is a dental doctor working in Bengaluru while Mushab is a student. 

The NIA Court issued a transit warrant to produce the duo at the Patiala House Court in New Delhi within five days. The NIA would take them on a flight from Kochi on Wednesday. The agency carried out raids on eight locations in Kerala, including Kollam, Kannur, Malappuram and Kasaragod. Uma Behra, NIA SP, and her team from New Delhi are stationed in Kerala as part of the investigation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Islamic State NIA Keralites Malayali women
India Matters
A health worker checks the temperature of passengers as they screen people for COVID-19 tests at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
2nd Covid wave? India records 28,903 new infections, highest in 2021 so far
A health worker sanitizes the baggage of passengers as a precaution against COVID-19 at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Double mutation variant detected in Maharashtra amid worsening Covid situation
For representational purposes(File Photo | PTI)
4.12 lakh millionaire households in India, 3,000 with over Rs 1,000 crore
Hero led the sales with 36.3 per cent market share.
Sale of electric vehicles surges amid record fuel prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (File Photo | PTI)
Twenty-two of the world's 30 most polluted cities are in India: World Air Quality Report
PC Chacko (R) welcomed to NCP by Sharad Pawar (C) & Praful Patel | shekhar yadav
Kerala Polls 2021: PC Chacko to support LDF, raise Opposition unity through Pawar's NCP
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp