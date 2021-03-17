‘UDF should not have insisted on specific candidate: UDF candidate KK Rema

Amiya Meethal By

Express News Service

Did UDF decide RMPI’s candidate in Vadakara?

No. I had earlier expressed reluctance to contest due to health reasons. Later, my party and society requested me to reconsider. I am now ready to contest as it was asked by my party. UDF exerted pressure though.

Did UDF’s insistence on a specific candidate come as an embarrassment for RMPI?

Yes, UDF should not have done that. It is RMPI’s prerogative to decide who its candidate should be. I took up the role because the party told me to.

How is RMPI planning to counter a possible LDF campaign that UDF is deciding your candidate?

RMPI and I have been through many such vicious campaigns by CPM over the years. People of Vadakara know what’s the truth.

Why should voters of Vadakara choose you?

Each vote cast for me is a vote against politics of violence and fascism. It is for the overall development of Vadakara and against the politics that shed the blood of T P Chandrasekharan.

When will you start campaigning?

From March 18. I had tested Covid positive but have recovered. However, the quarantine period will end only on Wednesday. From the next day itself, I will be in campaign mode.