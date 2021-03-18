STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

BJP dismisses Balashankar’s claims of secret deal between CPM-BJP

Revelation comes as a shot in the arm for UDF;  CPM says it reflects BJP’s internal strife

Published: 18th March 2021 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2021 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

K Surendran

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A Dayafter RSS ideologue R Balashankar stirred the hornet’s nest alleging a secret deal between the CPM and the BJP to ensure K Surendran’s victory at Konni, the BJP-RSS leadership rushed into damage control mode, trying to save the saffron party from the ever-haunting curse of vote sale allegation.
The revelation came as a shot in the arm for the UDF, while the CPM was quick to brush it aside as a demonstration of the BJP’s internal strife. 

RSS Pranta Karyavah Gopalankutty master said he was not aware of any discussion to field Balashankar at Chengannur. “It is the BJP leadership that decides the candidates and the RSS supports the candidates fielded by the party,” he said.

However, Union minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan said Balashankar has no role in Kerala politics. “The list of candidates was finalised by the BJP’s national leadership. Balashankar’s allegations have put the Prime Minister and leadership in a difficult situation”, he said.

Responding to Muraleedharan’s charge, Balshankar told TNIE that he had informed Muraleedharan about his wish to contest from Chengannur. “I came to Chengannur after discussions with the leaders of the BJP and RSS. Kerala is not the exclusive property of anyone to say that I have no role here,” he said.

Refuting the RSS leader’s allegation, BJP state president K Surendran said Balashankar could have secured the seat if he had influence in the central leadership. “We had sent a panel of candidates to the national leadership and did not insist on any particular candidate. If he is so powerful, he could have used his influence,” he said.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said Balashankar’s revelations have proven that the UDF allegation of a CPM-BJP understanding was true. Balashankar’s allegations cannot be brushed aside as the outburst of a person who has failed to get an assembly seat for himself. He is a top leader of the RSS and known to be close to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chengannur sitting MLA and CPM candidate Saji Cheriyan said Balashankar’s allegation was a reflection of BJP’s internal strife. “Chengannur, Aranmula and Konni are CPM’s sitting seats and there is no need for CPM to seek the support of BJP to win these constituencies,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Surendran Kerala Elections R Balashankar RSS BJP Kerala Elections 2021 Kerala Polls 2021 Kerala Polls Kerala Assembly Elections 2021 Kerala Assembly Polls 2021
India Matters
Marimuthu’s hut in Kaduvakudi village in Tiruvarur. (Photo| EPS)
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Kewal Krishan gets the Covid jab at Fortis Hospital in Delhi on Monday. (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old with medical history becomes India's oldest person to take COVID-19 jab
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Now, FIR against Rajasthan Textbook Board, for hurting religious sentiments
Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan during a poll campaign in Kerala. (Photo | Twitter)
Will take decision after SC final judgment on Sabarimala: Kerala CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave or ripple? Experts weigh in as Maharashtra COVID-19 situation worsens 
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Call for continued vigil after Kerala witnesses cases of vaccinated people getting COVID
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp