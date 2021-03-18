Freebies alone won’t help win election: Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tripura Chief Minister and BJP leader Biplab Kumar Deb is credited with dethroning the CPM from the North East state where it had ruled for 25 years. In an interview to TNIE, he said distributing freebies and increasing welfare pension will not help the LDF win the election in Kerala. As in the North East, a large number of Christians will support BJP in Kerala, he said.

Q: Do you think Tripura will be repeated in Kerala?

A: Why not? Remember, the change in Tripura happened after a large number of people deserted the CPM and joined the BJP. Here in Kerala, the BJP already enjoys a vote share of around 17%. The BJP in Tripura did not have such a vote share before 2018. So, Tripura is the best model before Kerala on how the BJP can come to power by overcoming the dominance of Left parties.

Q: But the LDF says its government is hugely popular among people due to the numerous welfare measures it has adopted?

A: Distributing free ration or raising welfare pension alone won’t win an election. People want real development and Prime Minister Narendra Modi alone can ensure that.

#Tripura is the best example for #Kerala on how ⁦@BJP4India⁩ can come to power in a state by overcoming the dominance of the Left parties, Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb tells ⁦@NewIndianXpress⁩ in an interview.

⁦@xpresskerala⁩ pic.twitter.com/8Don7Ynfo4 — Sovi Vidyadharan (@sovividyadharan) March 16, 2021



Q: Don’t you think BJP has an uphill task in Kerala where minorities constitute 45% of the population?

A: Minorities do not mean Muslims alone. Take the case of the North East where a large number of Christians supported the BJP. This will happen in Kerala as well. At present, Christians in the country are standing firm with the BJP.

Q: A charge against the BJP is that it wants the LDF to rule for another five years so that the Congress-led UDF breaks away totally and then NDA can take on the role of the main opposition?

A: In 2018, I was told that BJP will sit in the Opposition in Tripura and will be able to take on the Left only in 2023. But what we saw was the Left becoming the Opposition and the Congress going out of the picture. This can happen here as well.