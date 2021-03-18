STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala Congress - Party having two MLAs merges with one with none

Speaking on the occasion, Thomas said the original Kerala Congress without any brackets, formed in 1964, has become a reality once again.

Published: 18th March 2021 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2021 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: In the corporate world, there is a concept of reverse merger, where an unlisted privately-held company is merged into a stock exchange-listed shell or smaller outfit so that it does not have to go through the hassles associated with initial public offerings.

On Wednesday, in a reverse merger of sorts, the PJ Joseph-led Kerala Congress faction joined PC Thomas’ Kerala Congress, in a move to tide over issues related to election symbol after the Supreme Court rejected Joseph’s plea for the ‘two-leaves’ symbol on Monday.

Following the merger, Thomas, who was dissatisfied with the NDA which denied his party an assembly seat, quit the BJP-led coalition and joined the UDF. After the ‘two-leaves’ symbol went to Jose K Mani’s Kerala Congress (M), Joseph was facing a real prospect of contesting the upcoming elections on different symbols.

But the merger with Thomas’ Kerala Congress, a registered outfit, would mean the party will be allotted a single symbol for all its candidates, sources said.As per the agreement, Joseph will become the Kerala Congress chairman while Thomas will be the sole deputy chairman — the party’s second-most powerful position. 

P C Thomas seeks bicycle as poll symbol

According to sources, Thomas has written to the Election Commission of India (ECI) intimating the changes to the positions in the party. Thomas has also sought ‘bicycle’ as its election symbol. After the assembly elections, Mons Joseph is expected to become the party vice-chairman during organisational revamp.

The ECI had awarded KC (M)’s title and election symbol ‘two-leaves’ to the Jose faction in August, 2020, which has been upheld by the SC. After that, the faction led by Joseph became a political group without a registration with the Election Commission. However, the merger with the original Kerala Congress, led by Thomas, has come as a major relief to Joseph and his team.

Thomas attended an election convention of Mons Joseph, held in Kaduthuruthy on Wednesday, to mark his entry into the UDF. Former chief minister Oommen Chandy, who inaugurated the convention, said Thomas’ entry would strengthen the UDF during the run up to the assembly elections. Joseph, who has been advised rest after recovering from Covid, didn’t attend the meeting. Speaking on the occasion, Thomas said the original Kerala Congress without any brackets, formed in 1964, has become a reality once again.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala elections Kerala Elections 2021 Kerala Polls 2021 Kerala polls Kerala Assembly elections 2021 Kerala assembly polls 2021 Kerala Congress
India Matters
Marimuthu’s hut in Kaduvakudi village in Tiruvarur. (Photo| EPS)
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Kewal Krishan gets the Covid jab at Fortis Hospital in Delhi on Monday. (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old with medical history becomes India's oldest person to take COVID-19 jab
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Now, FIR against Rajasthan Textbook Board, for hurting religious sentiments
Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan during a poll campaign in Kerala. (Photo | Twitter)
Will take decision after SC final judgment on Sabarimala: Kerala CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave or ripple? Experts weigh in as Maharashtra COVID-19 situation worsens 
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Call for continued vigil after Kerala witnesses cases of vaccinated people getting COVID
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp