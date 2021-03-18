We are witnessing a generational shift in Congress: Mullappally

CYNTHIA CHANDRAN By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At 76, Congress state president Mullappally Ramachandran got a taste of how intractable preparing the party’s candidate lists for any election can be after holding marathon talks over several days. In a chat with TNIE, Mullappally said he had not wavered before the pressures mounted by ‘I’ and ‘A’ group leaders. But not for him and the central screening committee, new faces would not have found a place in 55 per cent of the seats in the list, he claimed.

Excerpts:

More than the merits of the list, the demerits are being highlighted. What is your take?

One should look at the bright side of the candidate list. This is the first time in the state Congress that 55 per cent new faces have been included in the list. A lot of youngsters and those who have been toiling hard for the party have been fielded. This was done after long deliberations and talks with a cross section of party leaders. The central leadership’s exercise spanning over the past several months has been fruitful. I am very happy that we are seeing a generational shift. This is a revolutionary step taken with the support of Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

How do you see Mahila Congress former state president Lathika Subhash’s revolt?

The Congress has always been generous to her and has given her ample opportunities. We had given her husband the Vypeen seat, and her the party general secretary post and Mahila Congress presidentship. None of us had any hesitation in giving her a ticket, but she was particular about Ettumannoor. After several rounds of talks, we had to give the seat to Kerala Congress Joseph faction to avoid disintegration of the UDF. She asked for Vypeen after the screening committee finalised the candidature in the seat. Oommen Chandy is her leader and she could have taken that advantage and asked him earlier.

There is a general feeling that you did not intervene sternly as the party president when the two group leaders lobbied for their loyalists.

How can you say so? If not for the firm stand I, the screening committee and also K C Venugopal had taken, so many young faces would not have been included. We took an impartial stand.

Was it your idea to suggest Oommen Chandy’s name in Nemom?

We have been upset that the UDF had not put up a good fight in Nemom in the last two elections. We held several rounds of talks and came up with several names which did not fit the bill. It was then that Chandy himself came forward and said he would take up the challenge.

How many seats would the UDF win?

Let the full list of 92 Congress candidates come out. The seat allocated to Forward Bloc has not been returned. I fully endorse the decision of Walayar girl’s mother to fight as an independent against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Only after talks with the UDF leadership can I say whether we will support her. I am fully confident that UDF will come to power. I can’t say a specific number.

LDF is miles ahead in campaigning. How can the Congress overcome this when there are hardly 21 days left for the elections?

This is not the first time the Congress list has been delayed. We have always bounced back and there is nothing to be worried about.

One of your harshest critics, K Muraleedharan, MP, has been accommodated in Nemom. Another severe critic, K Sudhakaran, MP, has been up in arms against the party leadership. How do you plan to tackle this?

The candidates were announced only after holding elaborate discussions. Both Sudhakaran and Muraleedharan are my well wishers. Muraleedharan is very courteous. Sudhakaran’s sentiments are understandable and the party is ready to address his concerns.

How do you rate yourself as the KPCC president?

I have been trying to provide justice to all sections of party workers. It is a balancing act and a very difficult task to keep the party united.