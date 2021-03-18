Will be second in command in merged party: PC Thomas

Arun M By

Express News Service

What is the need of your Kerala Congress merging with the PJ Joseph group when the latter has no official title or symbol?

The BJP-led NDA had allocated four assembly seats and a Lok Sabha seat to our party earlier. This time, we were not given any seat. They wanted me to contest from Pala but I sought another seat. As they rejected it, we informed them that we could not continue in NDA. Joseph faction leaders approached us as they have no registered party now. I spoke with Joseph and informed him about our willingness for a merger.

You said BJP denied seats to your party. If you left NDA for this, what is the gain in the merger as UDF has allocated 10 seats to Joseph faction and it has finalised its picks?

It's not right to demand seats from UDF now as they have finished seat-sharing process.

What will be your role in the party after the merger?

P J Joseph would be elected chairman. Joseph faction leaders told me I would be the second in command as deputy chairman.

In how many constituencies can you make a difference?

The merger's impact will be in all traditional strongholds of Kerala Congress in Central

Travancore. We can bring a difference in Irikkur in north and in Latin Catholic-dominant areas of Kovalam and Thiruvananthapuram.

How have BJP leaders reacted and what's your experience with NDA?

BJP leaders asked me to continue in NDA. They didn't want the exit of a senior leader like me. I was associated with NDA since 2000 and had no major issues with them.