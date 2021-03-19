INTERVIEW | 'Co-Le-B' alliance still there, govt's Sabarimala stand clear, says Pinarayi

Anil S By

Express News Service

Q. How do you assess the initial response to your election campaign?

A. I have seen a people's upsurge right from the beginning. Contrary to the usual practice, the gatherings have been massive and the campaign has generated huge support in the initial days itself. It is a recognition of the welfare measures and developmental initiatives of the Left government.

Q. Going by the current response, how many seats you believe the Left can win?

A. Given the current scenario, the Left should be able to retain its present numbers (93 seats), if not more.

Q. In 2016, the BJP opened its account. This time around, there are a few key constituencies like Konni and Malampuzha, where they hope to register victories. How do you read the scenario?

A. I don't think BJP, on its own, could muster a win. Last time too, they won Nemom with the Congress' support in return for its support to the Congress to win other seats. The MLA who benefited from this has admitted the same. The deal, he said, was done with the knowledge of the party leadership. It's now being replicated at several places through regional understanding and adjustments, but just how it will play out is yet to be seen.

Take the example of the Konni bypoll, where the LDF registered an authentic win. The BJP tried hard by fielding its state president but in vain. In Malampuzha too, initially, there were signs of advantage to BJP, but now the Congress has fielded a serious candidate. In Tripunithura, Congress candidate K Babu was heard boasting of getting the BJP votes. Such tacit deals do tumble out in the open at times. I have long reiterated that there does exist an unholy axis in Kerala -- that of Congress, League, and BJP -- which is very evident for all to see.

Q. For all its allegations of a tacit understanding between the Congress and BJP in Nemom, why has the Left not fielded a political heavyweight there like the Congress?

A. V Sivankutty is the most efficient and acceptable Left candidate to take on the BJP there. He has been consistent in fighting the BJP and has even increased his vote share. Any other candidate would have conceded ground for such an argument. But it is when the Opposition themselves indulge in such hidden deals that they feel the need to spread such baseless rumours.

Q. There were talks of UDF considering Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala for Nemom. Why didn't the Left consider someone of Pinarayi's stature to contest from Nemom?

A. (Laughs) Other than bandying about the names of Chandy and Chennithala, nothing happened. This is all part of an understanding. The UDF candidate, K Muraleedharan, is a sitting MP known for his electoral adjustments. If not so, let them prove otherwise.

Q. An allegation of a BJP-CPM nexus by RSS ideologue Balashankar has been widely debated over the past two days. How will this affect the Left?

A. In both Konni and Chengannur -- the places that he mentioned -- the Left was able to register strong victories against both the BJP state president and its ex-president. The Left does not seek the backing or support of communal forces to score a victory, and that remains our declared stand.

Q. O Rajagopal himself admitted to a Congress-League-BJP alliance. He along with M T Ramesh also hinted at an earlier CPM-BJP tie-up. M T Ramesh even went to the extent of tagging you as K G Marar's electoral agent?

A. I have never ever been an election agent of anyone, much less KG Marar. What is being referred to here is a political grouping, a formation in the aftermath of the Emergency declared by Indira Gandhi. Since RSS always had its own hidden agenda, it didn't last long. A look into the past will reveal that it was the Congress that brought down the V P Singh government that showed courage to take a truly secular stance on issues like Rath Yatra.

Q. The UDF has alleged a CPM-BJP deal to let LDF continue in power in exchange for a few seats for the saffron party.

A. This is an allegation raised by Jamaat-e-Islami to take on the LDF. They have based their campaign on the premise that weakening of the Congress will make BJP strong. Has the Congress even put up a token resistance against the BJP here? In Kerala, it has always been the Left that has walled out the BJP.

RSS leaders have even reminded the Congress that they had come to power with its support, mentioning even the number of seats in which they had extended support. The Congress leadership has always indulged in such communal partnerships, which the Left has consistently opposed. The BJP president claims they will come to power even if they manage to get only 35 seats. So what about the remaining 36 seats? Isn't it very evident that they intend to poach Congress leaders as in other states?

Q. Kerala has always witnessed bi-polar politics. The UDF has been saying that its loss will enable BJP to occupy that space. How does the Left intend to counter such a campaign?

A. People won't fall for such falsehoods. The last five years of good governance will ensure that. The people's verdict will be based on facts, not rumours. If the UDF intends to survive, it ought to adopt a strong stance against BJP and communalism. The Congress and its leaders are always eager to flaunt their communal leanings. In fact, the line that separates Congress and the BJP is being erased gradually. Congress leaders turn into BJP workers overnight. For them, it is as easy as changing a shirt.

Q. The CPM seems to be struggling to explain its stance on Sabarimala after your cabinet colleague expressed regret over the issue. Is there a lack of clarity in this regard?

A. There is absolutely no controversy with regard to Sabarimala at present. Following the Supreme Court order, there were certain issues, but later the apex court itself had provided relaxations in the implementation of its order. Monthly poojas are being held and pilgrims have been visiting the temple. The festival was also conducted smoothly. About what the minister had said, I don't know in which context the remarks were made.

Once the Supreme Court issues its final verdict, discussions will be held with all sections, based on which the government will take a stance. There is no lack of clarity in this regard.

Q. The NSS has responded strongly in the wake of CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury clarifying the party's stand. Is the Left on the defensive over Sabarimala?

A. This non-existent issue was raised even during the local body polls but in vain. It won't have any effect on devotees or believers.

Q. Do you think what the government did in 2016 was correct?

A. What was done was a part of the implementation of the SC verdict.

Q. For the first time in the state's history, there's a general impression that the government may continue in power. How crucial is this election for you, since the entire Left has been banking on the Pinarayi factor?

A. There's no need to approach the polls projecting an individual. I have always viewed the same as a collective effort by the party and Left front. We don't decide on our chief minister beforehand. Continuity would be for the Left front and does not apply to anyone individual.

Q. Isn't it evident that you are the LDF's CM candidate? Even the CPM secretary has made that clear.

A. (Laughs). The LDF usually takes that call, once elections are over.

Q. A major charge against both the CPM secretary-in-charge and you is that both of you have been highly communal in your campaigning, with an eye on Hindu appeasement?

A. When we criticise the Muslim League as a party, it's not anti-Muslim. Criticising Jamaat-e-Islami is not anti-Muslim. The LDF has a clear stance on minorities.

When the League aired its opinion on who should lead the Congress, I did question the political decorum behind such a move. That irked them.

Q. But how justifiable is your party secretary's criticism of Chandy and Chennithala visiting the Panakkad house?

A. His remarks were quoted out of context and I said so at the time.

Q. This time around, there seems to be a pro-BJP sentiment among the Christian community and Church-based voters.

A. This is clearly a BJP ploy to confuse the minorities who, I am sure, will not fall prey to such tactics. Having said that, opportunists do exist among all sections, those who try to appease the ones in power.

Q. Opposition leaders have raised allegations of fake voters in the electoral rolls. Has the same come to your attention?

A. I think the Opposition leader has been duped by his own party workers. A lot of hue and cry was made over one isolated case.

Q. How do you assess the Opposition leader?

A. It would be better that I don't make any such assessment. (Laughs)

Q. Many seniors have been left out due to the CPM's two-term norm. Will this affect the Left's performance?

A. Only a party like the CPM could have implemented such a norm. The aim is to give opportunities to new faces. This decision has been widely applauded.

Q. It seems the Kerala Congress (M) led by Jose K Mani was given undue prominence in terms of seats. Some of their candidates appear to be CPM nominees.

A. They got whatever is due to a new entrant to the LDF. Nothing more. Regarding their candidates, it's for that party to take a call.

Q. With regard to the 2016 Left manifesto, you have claimed that 570 of the 600 promises were met. How do you assess your own government?

A. We have done reasonably well. Not only were we able to keep most of our promises, we could also do several other things. Our government had to handle back-to-back calamities. We were able to keep the state together through those trying times and ensure its progress as well as people's welfare. A pandemic like Covid could easily bring in famine and starvation. But the Left government could effectively deal with it because of support from all sections of society including local bodies.

Q. The 2016 manifesto had promised jobs to 20 lakh people.

A. Due to the unforeseen calamities, we did face difficulties. Yet, we were able to create a large number of jobs, despite such setbacks.

Q. If LDF gets power again, what would be your priority?

A. We would further enhance the Four Missions -- focus on the higher education sector, more houses under LIFE Mission to ensure more deserving people get a roof over their heads, expanding both the health sector and Haritha Kerala mission. Whether other new missions are required would be decided on later. As far as developmental initiatives are concerned, more railway lines require to be laid and the national waterways need to be in place.