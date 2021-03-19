STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Malabar Cements case: Vigilance Court quashes govt order removing three from list of accused

The Thrissur Vigilance Court on Thursday quashed the government order removing three persons from the list of accused in the Malabar Cements corruption case.

Published: 19th March 2021 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2021 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Gopika Varrier
Express News Service

THRISSUR: The Thrissur Vigilance Court on Thursday quashed the government order removing three persons from the list of accused in the Malabar Cements corruption case. The court asked all three accused to undergo trial in the case along with 20 others. In 2011, the UDF government had issued an order releasing former chief secretary John Mathai, and former Malabar Cements managing directors N Krishnakumar and T Padmanabhan from all charges of corruption in the three cases relating to the firm. The cases, registered in 2010 and 2011, alleged that deals made by Malabar Cements had caused a loss of Rs 42 crore to the government. When the allegations were raised, a witness in the case -- Saseendran -- was found dead under mysterious circumstances.

Citing the developments in the case, human rights activist Joy Kaitharath pleaded the Vigilance Court to make him a party to the case, which the court granted.

 He also pointed out the Idamalayar case in which the Supreme Court heard V S Achuthanandan’s statement and found R Balakrishna Pillai guilty despite a High Court verdict acquitting the latter of all charges. In the Idamalayar case, the Supreme Court had observed that Achuthanandan could be heard for the benefit of public interest.

“This is a huge achievement regarding this case, which I have been fighting for the past 11 years,” said Joy. Since 2011, the trial of the cases relating to the Malabar Cements corruption case were delayed because of the order issued by the then government. Given the fresh court orders, the trial is set to resume.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Malabar Cements corruption case Vigilance
India Matters
A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday | Shekhar Yadav
‘Recent surge, not positivity, should be yardstick for judging situation’
Representational Image.
Woman gives birth to first known baby with antibodies against coronavirus
The survey revealed that anxiety levels of Chennai residents stood at 62% (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Only 54% of Chennai residents feel financially secure during pandemic, says study
Image of EVMs used for representational purpose. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Name, qualification of candidates on EVMs?  SC asks for AG's views

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Can vaccinate everyone in Delhi in three months if allowed: CM Kejriwal
Nearly 40,000 fresh Covid-19 cases recorded in India, highest single-day spike in 2021
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp