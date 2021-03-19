Sabarimala annual Uthram Mahotsavam to begin on Friday

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: The 10-day annual Uthram Mahotsavam at Lord Ayyappa temple here will begin on Friday. The kodiyettam ceremony, which marks the beginning of the festival, will be performed by thantri Kandararu Rajivaru in the presence of Melsanthi Jayaraj Potti between 7.20 and 8am. Utsavabali, the ritual as part of the annual festival for the blessings of Hill Gods of Lord Ayyappa, will be performed on all eight days from the second day of the festival to begin on the second day of the festival on March 20 to the ninth day of the festival on March 27.

The three-hour long ritual which begins at 10.30am will conclude after Utsavabali darsan at 1.30pm. Sribhoothabali, vilakkinezhunnellippu and pallivetta will be the other rituals to be performed as part of the annual festival. Arattu, one of the concluding ceremonies of the festival, will be performed at 11.30 am on March 28.

After the arattu ceremony, Sreebali idol will be kept in front of Pampa Lord Ganapathi temple between 12.30 pm and 3pm for darsan. The arattu return procession will leave Pampa at 3.30pm and reach Sannidhanam at 6pm. The annual festival will conclude and the temple will be closed at 9pm on March 28.