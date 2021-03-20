STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM Pinarayi Vijayan backs Kanam Rajendran's statement against NSS

Kanam had earlier said that the NSS had failed to get a favourable verdict from the Supreme Court in the Sabarimala case after which they were trying to put the blame on the government.

Published: 20th March 2021 02:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2021 02:09 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Justifying the statement made by CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran against the Nair Service Society (NSS), Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said there was nothing provocative in the statement. 

Speaking at the LDF convention at Cheruthuruthi in Thrissur district on Saturday, Pinarayi also criticized BJP candidate Sandeep Vachastpati's act of offering floral tributes at Punnapra - Vayalar memorial in Alapuzha.

"BJP is trying to create a problem there so that peaceful campaigns in the region would be affected. Party workers there reacted patiently to the reports," he said.

Pinarayi also urged the public to strictly adhere to COVID protocols as the chances of a second wave are high. 

