STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Former Kerala Deputy Speaker and veteran Communist leader CA Kurian passes away

A veteran leader of the CPI, Kurian represented Peerumedu constituency in the Kerala Assembly for three terms from 1977.

Published: 20th March 2021 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2021 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

Former Kerala Deputy speaker

Former Kerala Deputy speaker C A Kurian (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

MUNNAR: Former deputy speaker of Kerala Assembly and veteran leader of plantation workers' union in Idukki C A Kurian passed away in Munnar on Saturday morning.

The 88-year-old leader was undergoing treatment at Munnar Tata Tea General Hospital following age related ailments.

A veteran leader of the CPI, Kurian represented Peerumedu constituency in the Kerala Assembly for three terms from 1977.

He served as deputy speaker from 1996 to 2001. Born at Puthuppally in Kottayam district in 1933, Kurian started his career as a bank employee, but resigned from the job in 1960 and came to Idukki to work for the welfare of plantation workers.

He had led many agitations to ensure minimum wages for the plantation workers.

He served as the state executive member of the CPI, AITUC state secretary, All India Plantation Workers Federation general secretary, Devikulam Estate Workers Union president, and High Range Estate Labour Union president for more than five decades. He played a key role in establishing the communist party in Idukki district.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
C A Kurian munnar Kerala dy speaker
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A senior citizen getting first dose of Covid vaccine at Sanjeevan Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chances of getting re-infected with Covid minimal, suggests latest research
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp