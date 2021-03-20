There is a people’s upsurge in Left favour

Anil S By

Express News Service

PATTAMBI (PALAKKAD): Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is confident that the Left front would script history in Kerala by retaining power with an increased tally.In an exclusive interview with TNIE, Vijayan, who is currently touring the state as part of the LDF’s campaign, said there is a people’s upsurge in favour of the Left.

“Not only were we able to keep most of our promises, but we could also deliver on several other aspects that were not part of the earlier manifesto,” he said.

Pinarayi, who rejected allegations of a CPM-BJP understanding, said it is the Left which has always checked the BJP. The CM also insisted that more than the Pinarayi factor, what will favour the Left is the collective strength of the party and the front.