STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Timely action saves man from fatal fall in Vadakara

After CCTV footage of the incident went viral, Baburaj became an instant hero.

Published: 20th March 2021 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2021 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

The incident that occurred at Edodi in Vadakara

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A 38-year-old man had a miraculous escape when he nearly fell down from the second floor of a building at Edodi in Vadakara on Thursday, thanks to another man’s timely intervention. Nadapuram native Binu who had arrived at the Kerala Bank Edodi branch, felt giddy and became unsteady on his feet before toppling over the parapet outside the main entrance of the bank.

On seeing this, Baburaj standing nearby managed to catch hold of Binu’s ankles. Soon, others at the bank rushed and pulled up Binu to safety. The incident occurred around 9.30am.

After CCTV footage of the incident went viral, Baburaj became an instant hero. In the footage, it is seen that Binu had nearly fallen down. The outcome would have been fatal if Baburaj was late by even a split second. Binu emerged unscathed from the incident. Following the CCTV footage going viral on social media, many came up with appreciation for Baburaj.    

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vadakara
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A senior citizen getting first dose of Covid vaccine at Sanjeevan Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chances of getting re-infected with Covid minimal, suggests latest research
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp