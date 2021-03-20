Timely action saves man from fatal fall in Vadakara

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A 38-year-old man had a miraculous escape when he nearly fell down from the second floor of a building at Edodi in Vadakara on Thursday, thanks to another man’s timely intervention. Nadapuram native Binu who had arrived at the Kerala Bank Edodi branch, felt giddy and became unsteady on his feet before toppling over the parapet outside the main entrance of the bank.

On seeing this, Baburaj standing nearby managed to catch hold of Binu’s ankles. Soon, others at the bank rushed and pulled up Binu to safety. The incident occurred around 9.30am.

After CCTV footage of the incident went viral, Baburaj became an instant hero. In the footage, it is seen that Binu had nearly fallen down. The outcome would have been fatal if Baburaj was late by even a split second. Binu emerged unscathed from the incident. Following the CCTV footage going viral on social media, many came up with appreciation for Baburaj.