To romp home, LDF charts ‘welfare’ route

Left front’s election manifesto lists pension for homemakers, increasing welfare pension gradually to C2,500

Published: 20th March 2021 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2021 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

CPI flag

Image of CPI flag used for representational purpose (Photo | Bechu S)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Riding on its success in translating the government’s welfare schemes into votes in the recent local body elections, the LDF once again   made a slew of similar promises in its poll manifesto released here on Friday.   Pension scheme for homemakers, hiking welfare pension to Rs 2,500 in a phased manner and base price of rubber to Rs 250, and generation of 40 lakh employment opportunities are some of them.

On the development front — another plank the Left government has been highlighting during the campaign — the manifesto proposes to bring in investment to the tune of Rs 10,000 crore in five years to strengthen the public sector. Basic infrastructure development work worth Rs 60,000 crore is another major announcement.

Around 900 suggestions based on 50 programmes have been made in the manifesto to usher in a new phase of development over the next five years.“Of the 600 promises made in the previous election manifesto, the Left government fulfilled 580. Drawing inspiration from the government’s last term, the Left front has come up with 900 suggestions based on 50 programmes. The manifesto has been drawn up foreseeing a second term for the Left government,” said CPM acting state secretary A Vijayaraghavan while releasing the manifesto.

In the case of women’s entry into Sabarimala temple, the stance of the Left government was not included in the manifesto as it is a secular front, said CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran in reply to a question. Vijayaraghavan stated that the chief minister has made the LDF’s stand clear.  

