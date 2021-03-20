Woman killed for not making breakfast

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: A 63-year-old man was arrested by Puthoor police after he fatally bludgeoned his wife for not preparing breakfast. Somadas, who did farming on leased land, was arrested for murdering his wife Susheela, 58, at their house in Mavadi on Friday morning.

Puthoor police said Somadas and Susheela, who are originally from Amboori in Thiruvananthapuram, have been living in Mavadi for the last several years. . Officers said Somadas picked up a fight with Susheela after he returned home from the fields to have breakfast. He bludgeoned Susheela who dropped down unconscious. The police came and took the woman to a hospital but she died on the way. The couple had no children,