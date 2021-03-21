STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Alternate rule of UDF, LDF in Kerala will be broken this time: Gopal Krishna Agarwal

Gopal Krishna Agarwal said what he has found in Kerala that people wanted to know about the vision of BJP.

Published: 21st March 2021 01:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2021 01:52 PM   |  A+A-

BJP national spokesperson Gopal Krishna Agarwal

BJP national spokesperson Gopal Krishna Agarwal (Photo | Gopal Krishna Agarwal Twitter)

By PTI

KOCHI: The BJP is confident that the alternate rule of UDF and LDF fronts in Kerala would be broken in the April 6 assembly polls as people are yearning for a change and would vote for the BJP-led NDA, whose poll plank is development and not 'love jihad', a top party office bearer said.

"We are fighting the election on a positive road map, speaking about development and not Love Jihad, though it is a very important issue," party's national spokesperson Gopal Krishna Agarwal said.

The NDA, if voted to power in Kerala, would be able to provide an alternative corruption-free efficient government model, he said in an interview to PTI.

Agarwal, who is in Kerala for campaigning, said what he has found in Kerala that people wanted to know the about the vision of his party.

"We are fighting (elections) on development--economic development, industrialisation, infrastructure development, employment generation, agriculture growth and blue economy. Kerala has a huge potential to develop. Our aim is Atmanirbhar Kerala," he said.

Asked to elaborate, he said the BJP has not put issues like 'love jihad' on the backburner, as the party stands for strong anti-conversion laws.

"BJP stands for strong anti-conversion laws. The party-ruled states like Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have passed laws against Love Jihad. In Kerala, Christians are also victims of Love Jihad. Love jihad is a very important issue," Agarwal said.

The BJP, he said, was removing the widely held perception that the usual spectacle of either the Congress led UDF or CPI(M) led LDF coming to power would hold good this time too and that the saffron party was not a serious contender.

"People were perceiving BJP as a non contender to hold power. This time there is a big change. We are removing that perception and putting in all our efforts. Therefore, the alternative of LDF - UDF chain will be broken. Because people want a change," Agarwal said.

He alleged that the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government could not bring in investments to the state.

"There is no investment, no industry...nothing is coming out. And people have to depend upon remittances. They go out (of the state) for work, which is not a healthy sign in the long run," Agarwal said.

"So good infrastructure and a pro-business industry policy will ultimately benefit economic development, industrialisation and job creation. That is what the road map of Prime Minister Narendra Modiji has been and we have done it in Uttar Pradesh in four years," he said.

He said the BJP's poll plank is very clear-- 'Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Vikas'.

"We are going to make a big change and people of Kerala are ready for that change. I have seen that change on the ground," said Agarwal, who attended nine party meetings last week in districts, including Malappuram and Thrissur.

Asked about BJP not projecting anyone as chief ministerial candidate, despite "Metro Man" E Sreedharan contesting on the party ticket, he said the BJP had not projected anyone as CMs during previous assembly elections in states like Uttar Pradesh.

"It has now become a regular policy of BJP that we don't announce CM candidates beforehand," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gopal Krishna Agarwal Kerala LDF UDF Kerala polls Kerala Polls 2021 Kerala elections Kerala Elections 2021 Kerala assembly polls Kerala assembly polls 2021 Kerala assembly elections Kerala Assembly elections 2021
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a market place. (Photo | AP)
Daily average COVID-19 deaths in India rise up by 50% in a week 
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp