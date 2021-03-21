INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala

Sovi Vidyadharan By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At a time when Sabarimala has again taken centrestage in an election, Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala has alleged that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is trying to fool the people of the state on the issue.

In an interview to The New Indian Express in the midst of his hectic campaign schedule, Chennithala also said there exists a strong anti-incumbency sentiment against the LDF government. People need change and they will definitely vote the UDF to power, he said. Excerpts.

Every government in the state faces a strong anti-incumbency sentiment towards the end of its tenure. But the LDF government claims it does not face that factor.

A: There is a strong anti-incumbency wave against the LDF government. Reports to the contrary are creations of PR agencies and paid news. All this talk of LDF returning to power is far from ground reality. People in the state need change and they will vote the UDF to power.

The LDF has provided free ration and has also proposed a further hike in welfare pension. Has the UDF too realised its potential and is that the reason a hike in welfare pension finds mention in the UDF manifesto?

It should not be seen as mere distribution of freebies. We need to address the genuine needs of the people and that’s why we have promised enhanced welfare pension. Besides, the NYAY scheme proposed in the UDF manifesto will be a game changer in the state.

What is your assessment of the UDF’s prospects in this election?

I am not ready for any speculation at this juncture but I can very confidently say that we will get a comfortable majority to form the next government.



Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said the Sabarimala verdict will be implemented after taking all stakeholders into confidence. Your views.

The chief minister is trying to fool the people of the state. Why hasn’t he taken everyone into confidence before? If the chief minister was sincere, he should have given a revised affidavit in the Supreme Court supporting the faith of believers.

Will enactment of a legislation as promised by the UDF bring a permanent solution to the impasse?

Religious activities are in the Concurrent List and both the Centre and the state can enact legislation on it. We are firm on adopting that course to protect customs and beliefs associated with the Sabarimala temple.

Don’t you think excessive focus on Sabarimala may backfire, especially among minority communities?

Every community is keen on protecting its faiths and beliefs. Besides, Sabarimala is a secular place of worship and everybody is interested in protecting its customs and traditions. The Sabarimala issue has a universal appeal cutting across caste and religious lines.

You have raised numerous charges of corruption against the LDF government But the LDF says people want discourse on development and not controversies?

It’s our duty to make the people aware of the LDF government’s scams. One of the major talking points of my Aishwarya Kerala Yatra was development and a prosperous Kerala. It is only the UDF that has always focussed on development and implemented it effectively.

The Chief Minister has said the Congress-Muslim League-BJP (Co-Le-B) alliance still exists in the state. Your views.

RSS leader Balashankar’s statement has laid bare the close ties between the CPM and the BJP in the state. It is to divert attention from such disclosures that the chief minister is speaking of a non-existent ‘Co-Le-B’ alliance. This has been the LDF’s ploy in every election.

The LDF is facing the election with Pinarayi Vijayan as its captain. But when it comes to the UDF, people are confused who its captain is?

The Congress does not finalise its CM candidate in advance. So, it will have no impact on our spirited and united campaign. The high command will decide the chief minister in consultation with the elected MLAs.

When the candidate in Nemom was being finalised, yours and Oommen Chandy’s names did the rounds and then vanished. Don’t you think the confusion could have been avoided?

There was no confusion regarding the candidate in Nemom. We have fielded K Muraleedharan, one of the senior leaders of the party, and we are very confident of wresting the seat from the BJP.

With K Muraleedharan taking up the challenge in the BJP stronghold of Nemom as directed by the High Command, there are reports that he can be a possible contender to the CM’s post?

Let me make it clear, the High Command did not ask anyone to contest in Nemom. The state leadership decided the candidate. Regarding the CM’s post, anyone can be a contender but it is for the High Command to take a final decision.

Why was there confusion on fielding a strong candidate against the chief minister in Dharmadom?

K Sudhakaran cannot contest because his presence is needed in all 140 constituencies during the campaign. He cannot be tied up in Dharmadom alone. That’s why we chose a different candidate.

Have huge protests following the announcement of candidates dented the image of the Congress?

What about the so-called disciplined party, the CPM? We saw so many processions and unprecedented protests in that party too. The Congress is a family where each member is free to express his or her sentiments and it is a part of our democratic tradition. But now, we are all united to fight the election.