LDF not afraid of Central agencies: Thomas Isaac

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac has reiterated that the LDF is not afraid of Central agencies which try to intimidate by serving notices seeking financial details of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

“If they issue notice seeking details, we will provide whatever information they require,” the minister said at a public meeting responding to the notices served by Income Tax on KIIFB seeking details of income tax returns filed by it in various projects. A senior officer of KIIFB said they received a letter from income tax department two months back asking for the details of the tax returns filed by KIIFB in different projects for which Special Purpose Vehicles have been formed.