NDA candidate rejection shows CPM-BJP nexus: Mullappally

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran on Saturday said that the rejection of nominations of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidates in the Devikulam, Guruvayur and Thalassery assembly constituencies indicated a tacit understanding between the CPM and the BJP. Coming down heavily on the CPM leadership, he alleged that the Left party has been trying to join hands with communal forces to ensure that the LDF stays in power.

According to Mullappally, the BJP has put up weaker opponents in constituencies where prominent faces have been fielded by the CPM. “In return, the CPM has followed the same pattern. This is a dangerous trend. When the CPM does not have any development strides to claim in the assembly elections, they are facing a dearth of topics which has led them to broker a deal with the BJP. The revelation by RSS ideologue R Balashankar regarding a secret pact between the CPM and the BJP, and now the NDA candidate in the Alappuzha seat offering floral tributes at the Punnapra-Vayalar martyrs’ column cannot be a mere coincidence,” he said.