Washing feet of elders highlights Indian culture, says E Sreedharan

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: NDA candidate in Palakkad assembly constituency E Sreedharan has said that washing the feet of elders reflected Indian culture and it was only aimed at respecting an individual.He was replying to the criticism that the photos of some voters washing his feet reflected a feudal mindset. Sreedharan said that washing the feet did not amount to any ‘worship’ but only showed the respect they had for the individual.

He said that washing the feet was the tradition of our country and it amounted to dharma. “There was no ‘adharma’ ( lack of propriety) in the act. If I say ‘namasthe’ to another person, is there any ‘adharma’ in it. The children were only showing their respect towards me. Can those people who were finding fault with traditions and culture, be called Indians,” asked Sreedharan.