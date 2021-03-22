STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Eight-member Crime Branch team to probe case against ED officials

The central agency’s alleged arm-twisting of Swapna Suresh forms crux of accusations 

Published: 22nd March 2021 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2021 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Shan A S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Crime Branch has formed an eight-member team to probe the case registered against the Enforcement Directorate charging the central agency of forcing gold-smuggling accused Swapna Suresh to give statements against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the reverse hawala case. The team led by SP A Shanawaz includes officers from Ernakulam too, sources said.

While two DySPs are part of the team, the demand to include cops from the local police has been kept in abeyance, a source said. The Crime Branch sleuths will question Additional Superintendent E S Bijumon, who had probed the case pertaining to the leak of an audio clip reportedly belonging to Swapna while she was in prison. In the clip, she is heard saying that the agencies were pressurising her to give statements against  the CM while she was in their custody. The Crime Branch ordered the probe based on Bijumon’s report. The two woman police officers who testified before Bijumon of having seen ED officials pressurising Swapna to parrot their statements will also be questioned. The Crime Branch probe was ordered after the state government received a legal opinion suggesting that a case can be registered against ED officials for arm-twisting Swapna to give statements against the CM in the reverse hawala case. 

In its FIR filed before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Ernakulam, the Crime Branch had accused unnamed ED officials of six charges, including conspiracy, fabricating documents and forcing a person to give false statement. As per the FIR, ED officials who had questioned Swapna on August 12 and 13 last year had forced her to give false statements against the CM with an intention to implicate him in the case.

Legal opinion proves key

The Crime Branch probe was ordered after the state govt received legal opinion suggesting that a case can be registered against ED officials for arm-twisting Swapna to give statements against the CM in the reverse hawala case

The Crime Branch  in its first FIR had accused unnamed ED officials of six charges, including conspiracy, fabricating documents and forcing a person to give false statement

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan gold smuggling case SP A Shanawaz
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
What a Covid-19 second wave will mean for your money
Representational Image.
Japan registers 1st possible case of mother-to-newborn Covid transmission
For representational purpose.
Encashment of cheques will be hassle-free from September 30: RBI
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Aadhaar not mandatory for life certificate: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a market place. (Photo | AP)
Daily average COVID-19 deaths in India rise up by 50% in a week 
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp