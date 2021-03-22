STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Reconstitution of Devaswom Boards, law against ‘love jihad’ in Kerala to be part of NDA manifesto: DV Sadanand Gowda

 The Union Minister said the NDA was confident that if voted to power, any assurances it has given to the people of the state would be implemented within the next five years.

Published: 22nd March 2021 01:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2021 04:25 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers, D V Sadananda Gowda, speaks during a press conference ahead of Kerala assembly polls, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The BJP-led NDA will reconstitute Devaswom Boards so as to entrust the administration of temples with the believers and also enact a law to prevent 'love jihad' in the state if voted to power, Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda has said. He added that these two promises will be a part of the NDA election manifesto as well.

Gowda was in the state capital to release the NDA's  'charge sheet' against the LDF government. The Union Minister said the NDA was confident that if voted to power, any assurances it has given to the people of the state would be implemented within the next five years. He said that if the BJP government assumes power in the state when the Modi government is ruling the Centre, it would provide a 'golden opportunity for the state.        

The NDA 'charge sheet' lists out the alleged failures of the LDF government on various fronts. The state government's handling of the Sabarimala issue, inability to control Covid,  police excesses, nepotism, the extravagance of the administration and scams in connection with various government deals are its highlights.

The 'dictatorial' style of functioning of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, political murders, the collapse of law and order, rising cases of atrocities against women and SC/STs, economic stagnation and the crumbling agriculture and public sector also find mention in the 'chargesheet'

"Relatives of ministers and wives of Left leaders were having a field day during the LDF regime. While the youth who had written PSC exams dreamt of a job, those who were close to the MLAs and leaders made the most of the situation," the chargesheet alleged.

While listing out the 'misdeeds' of the state government, the chargesheet also exhorted people to liberate the state from the LDF's anti-people policies and to give a mandate for a 'new Kerala'.

