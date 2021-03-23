STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennithala writes to CEO Meena 

In a letter to Meena, Chennithala alleged that the poll surveys showing fake results were being used to undermine free and fair election process. 

Published: 23rd March 2021 04:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2021 04:53 AM

Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has sought urgent intervention of Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena for stopping poll surveys, alleging that they showed partisanship. In a letter to Meena, Chennithala alleged that the poll surveys showing fake results were being used to undermine free and fair election process. 

Chennithala highlighted the fact that with assembly polls barely a fortnight away, media organisations have been coming out with unilateral, misleading and partisan views from people and survey results.“I have got clear proof that these surveys are done with vested interests in mind. These surveys are meant to mislead and influence voters. The electronic media have come out with survey results from all the constituencies resulting in widespread confusion among  voters,” he said while urging the Election Commission’s urgent intervention to prevent attempts to sabotage the poll process.

‘I’m vindicated on voters’ list’

T’Puram: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala has welcomed CEO Teeka Ram Meena’s statement that the voters’ lists in all 140 asse-mbly constituencies would be verified and the names of all bogus voters removed. Chennithala said he stands vindicated. He alleged that the CM had taken a jibe at him after he higlighted the issue of bogus voters. “Tak-ing a cue from a section of media, the CM ridiculed me when I brought up the case of a voter in Udma having five poll cards. Now, it has been proved right,” he said.

