STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Nurses recruitment scam: ED attaches properties worth Rs 7.5 crore of Kerala hiring firm

"The investigation revealed that Mathew International illegally collected Rs 205.71 crores," an ED official said.

Published: 23rd March 2021 02:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2021 02:56 PM   |  A+A-

Enforcement Directorate

Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday attached properties of PJ Mathew, proprietor of Mathew International, which was involved in the recruitment of nurses for positions in Kuwait by charging exorbitant fees.

The ED attached properties worth Rs 7.51 crore of Mathew and his relatives Celine Mathew and Thomas Mathew, officials said.

The case was first registered by the CBI in 2015 against private overseas employment agencies for recruiting nurses to Kuwait charging around Rs 20 lakh from each individual while norms suggested not to charge above Rs 19,000. L Adolphus, Protector of Emigrants, Kochi was accused in multiple cases registered against various agencies including Mathew International. After the CBI filed a chargesheet in the case, the ED registered another case for money laundering in 2018.

"It is revealed that PJ Mathew with the help of others recruited more than 900 nurses who were to be employed in Kuwait by charging exorbitant service charge ranging from Rs 18.5 lakhs to Rs 20 lakhs from each of the applicants. The investigation revealed that Mathew International illegally collected Rs 205.71 crores," an ED official said.

The attached properties include a duplex apartment in Kadavanthara Kochi, a plot of land in Mumbai, another two cents of land in Ambalapuzha, Alappuzha, a luxury car and Rs 4.55 crore, which were seized by the Income Tax Department in a raid held at Mathew International entities in 2015.

The ED had found that money collected from illegal nursing recruitment was sent abroad via hawala channels through an agency named Ideal Forex owned by Mohammad Aslam at Penta Menaka shopping complex in Kochi. In a raid conducted in 2018, the ED seized Rs 24.9 lakh worth currencies of 19 countries and Rs 6.4 lakh worth Indian currency.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ED Kerala Mathew International Kuwait
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
All those above 45 years of age can get vaccinated from April 1: Javadekar
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy had conspired with Maoists to overthrow government: Court
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Greater Hyderabad region sees over 100 COVID cases for first time in 2021
Bharath PN at the Dal lake in Srinagar (Photo | Special arrangement)
Kanyakumari to Kashmir: Karnataka man walks 4,000 km to honour Covid warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu minister RB Udhayakumar. (photo| Facebook/ @R.B.Udhayakumar)
TN govt under debt to reduce individual burden: Revenue Minister R B Udhayakumar
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp