4 Lakh and counting. Fake voter row gets murkier, Opposition blames CPM

Chief minister denies charge, CEO says will also look into Chennithala’s fresh complaints

Published: 24th March 2021 03:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2021 03:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The row over multiple entries in the voters’ list has got murkier with Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala alleging that he had pointed out as many as four lakh such cases to the Election Commission. Chennithala went on to allege that officials affiliated to the ruling CPM were facilitating bogus voting, a charge vehemently denied by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

In a Facebook post, Chennithala commended the poll panel and Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena for agreeing to look into the complaints which were given with proper evidence. The Congress leader also demanded action against all officials who have created multiple entries in the electoral rolls.

“Four lakh bogus voters have entered the voters’ list when the difference of votes between the LDF and the UDF in an election is just between one lakh and two lakh,” Chennithala reminded.  He added that such irregularities were rampant in Kasaragod and Kannur districts where polling booths are virtually controlled by the ruling CPM. Chennithala said he had also informed the CEO about the malpractice of using a person’s photo to create bogus voters in different names and addresses.

Meanwhile, Pinarayi termed the Opposition’s allegations of voter fraud baseless.“The people, whose names were added to the voters’ list, clearly said they were Congress workers and that the party leaders included them in the list. There was no organised move behind the duplication of voters’ names,” Pinarayi told reporters in Alappuzha.

According to the CM, the CEO had already clarified that duplication of voters  had happened earlier as well. “The officials are examining it and they will take necessary action,” he said.Meanwhile, Meena told TNIE that the fresh complaints of Chennithala are also being looked into. “The Opposition Leader has given a list of certain constituencies, but we have decided to conduct a thorough check in all 140 constituencies,” Meena said.

TAKES ON FAKE VOTERS

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala alleges 
officials affiliated to the ruling CPM were enrolling bogus voters
Says irregularities were rampant in Kasaragod and Kannur districts 
Chennithala lauds poll panel and CEO Teeka Ram Meena for agreeing to look into the complaints
The Congress leader demands action against all officials who have made multiple entries in the electoral rolls
Pinarayi says no organised move behind the duplication of voters’ names

