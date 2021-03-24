Amit Shah slams Pinarayi govt, says Sabarimala issue will have an impact on Kerala polls

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Launching a scathing attack on the Pinarayi Vijayan government in Kerala, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said the Sabarimala issue will have an impact on the Kerala assembly elections.

"There was government high-handedness at Sabarimala and it is an important issue in this election," he told media persons while participating in a roadshow along with BJP candidate K S Radhakrishnan at Tripunithura on Wednesday.

Responding to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's allegation that the BJP was using central agencies to target the state government, Shah asked if the CM wanted a 'UN agency' to probe the case. If there is a scam in India, it is for the Enforcement Directorate to conduct the probe.

"Was it not the Chief Minister's principal secretary who was arrested in the gold smuggling case? Who had appointed him?" he asked.

Shah also said the hype regarding a second consecutive term for the Pinarayi government is the creation of the media.

He said the BJP was fighting both the UDF and the LDF in Kerala. While the LDF is involved in the gold smuggling case, the UDF is embroiled in the solar scam, he said.