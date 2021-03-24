STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

In Ernakulam’s Jacobite belt, wind blowing towards Left

In Mulanthuruthy, Piravom & Kothamangalam, faction members believe LDF govt had tried to maintain status quo at churches to an extent

Published: 24th March 2021 03:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2021 03:14 AM   |  A+A-

Marthoman Syrian Cathedral at Mulanthuruthy, which was recently taken over by the Orthodox faction.

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

Saji George stands outside the gates of the Marthoman Syrian Cathedral at Mulanthuruthy with folded hands and closed eyes, silently praying for his grandparents, who are buried in the cemetery on the premises. The Holy Mass has just got over at the Jacobite chapel nearby and he has walked over to offer prayers for his forefathers. 

The iron gates of the cathedral are partly opened and police stand guard in front, to prevent any clash between the two Malankara Church factions. Members of the parish for centuries, his family used to attend the Mass every Sunday without fail at the cathedral, till it was taken over by the Orthodox faction just six months ago. 

Anger, sorrow, agony and despair filled the hearts of thousands of Jacobites like Saji, who felt cheated and shortchanged in their own strongholds. These are certain to resound in the assembly elections.
Saramma, 72, recalls the day she was dragged out of the cathedral premises, where she had been sitting and praying to resist the takeover. “For us, the elderly, there are a lot of bittersweet memories associated with the church as our entire lives have centred around its hallowed precincts. In the good old days, we used to walk barefoot as a family for miles to the church for the Mass. At 72, I am now an outcast in the very same church, built centuries ago by my forefathers,” sighs Saramma.

“My grandparents and great grandparents are buried in the cathedral cemetery. Though we have been permitted to offer prayers at the cemetery and church, I have chosen not to. The scenes that unfolded here a few months back, when our bishops and loved ones were dragged and thrown out of the cathedral premises, have left deep scars in our hearts. That pain will never settle down until justice is served,” says Saji, a salesman residing at Mulanthuruthy.

Saramma, 72, with her family at
their house in Mulanthuruthy

The Jacobites have lost 52 churches, including St Mary’s Church, Piravom, and Mulanthuruthy Marthoman Syrian Cathedral, to the Orthodox faction so far as part of the implementation of the Supreme Court order. They have pinned their hopes on the next government to get their churches restored to them. Some families, sworn UDF supporters for decades, have changed their loyalty, deeply hurt and dissatisfied by the attitude of some of the senior front leaders against their sentiments. 

“Wherever there is a majority of Jacobite members in the parish, that fact should be acknowledged. Here, nearly 3,000 families of the cathedral parish are Jacobites. The LDF government has supported us in our fight to some extent, by passing the Kerala Christian Cemeteries (Right to Burial of Corpse) Act. They have also proposed plans for a referendum to find out which faction is in majority in each of the parishes. My family comprises ardent UDF supporters for more than 70 years, but now we will be supporting LDF, for standing with us when no other political party did,” says Jose P J, a resident in Mulanthuruthy. 

George K K, Jose’s neighbour and also a Jacobite member of the parish, busy with some tile work at his home, joins in the conversation to agree with Jose.A tough fight is on the cards for Anoop Jacob, KC(J) candidate contesting from the Piravom constituency, though he had won the last assembly elections by a margin of over 6,000 votes. “Nearly 60 per cent of the people in the constituency are Christians and a majority of these support the Jacobites. This time, it will not be an easy win for the UDF. The sentiments of many Jacobites towards the LDF government, especially Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, are very strong. This factor is very likely to affect the polls here,” says Jose Kuroor, a businessman.

“We welcome the support of any political party that can help restore our churches to us, and prevent our churches from being forcibly taken over. For that matter, even if it is the NDA, we will offer our support to them in their political fight. The tide is certainly not favourable for the UDF here,” said K U Paulose, a 70-year-old retired professor residing in Piravom.

The Church dispute, which has been simmering for decades, has affected thousands and ruined peace in many families. “Even family members turn against you once it comes to matters of faith. One of my family members has filed a case against me related to this church dispute,” said Jose K V, a retired KSRTC official.

The mood in the Kothamangalam constituency is not as sombre. The St Thomas Church (Marthoma Cheriapally) still remains under Jacobite control. The activities at the church continue as on any normal day, though a few months back, violent standoffs and dramatic events had unfolded in front of the church. The church had been closed for many days, barring entry for any faithful. Now, during the last days of Lent, the faithful peacefully come in for offering prayers.

“Kothamangalam is a place of religious harmony and the church is a pillar of the community here. All business opportunities and developmental activities of the region have taken roots from the church itself over many centuries. Here, unlike other constituencies where the faithful have lost their churches, people and families with a UDF background would stick to the front and those who swear allegiance to other parties would continue to do so. Therefore, one cannot foretell exactly the turn of events in the assembly elections,” said K M Kuriakose, retired principal of Baselios Paulose II Catholicos College (BPC), Piravom and a resident of Kothamangalam.

“Votes will be cast based on party loyalty and infrastructure development in the region. The Twenty20, which has entered the fray, will not make much ground. As far as the matters relating to the churches are concerned, all businesses in the region will be affected in case the church is forcibly taken over by the Orthodox. Many Jacobites have the trust that their church can be retained with the help of the LDF government,” said Bobby P Kuriakose, a businessman at Kothamangalam.

While the Jacobite Syrian Church has officially taken a stand to be open to all political parties, they have also reminded the faithful that they should not forget those who have helped the Church during its time of crisis. “The Church does not involve in politics. With the situation we are going through, defending our centuries-old faith, however, is strong in emotion and sentiment. We all have a moral responsibility to be thankful towards those who had supported us,” said Metropolitan Kuriakose Mor Theophilose, spokesperson of the Jacobite Church.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ernakulam Kerala Elections Jacobite CPM Kerala Elections 2021 Kerala Polls 2021 Kerala Polls Kerala Assembly Elections 2021 Kerala Assembly Polls 2021
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Jagan govt backs March 26 Bharat Bandh; offices, RTS buses after 1 pm 
Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a poll rally (Photo | PTI)
CAA will not to be implemented before July, Lok Sabha told
Elderly people queue up to get immunised against Covid-19 in Tirupati | Madhav K
Test-track-treat: Centre’s new guidelines to states amid rise in Covid cases
India all-rounder Krunal Pandya (Photo | AP)
Kept dad's bag in dressing room, he will always be with us: Krunal and Hardik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadirajaram canvassing for votes | Express
AIADMK chose me as I have potential to win against MK Stalin: Adirajaram
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
'Catastrophic' Australia floods: 'One in a 100 year' kind of deluge
Gallery
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp