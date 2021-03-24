STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jhansi nun attack will tarnish image of religious tolerance: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan to Amit Shah

Pinarayi sought strict action against those who had harassed the nuns at Jhansi during a train journey in Uttar Pradesh.

Published: 24th March 2021

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking strict action against those who had harassed nuns at Jhansi during a train journey in Uttar Pradesh.

In a letter to Shah on Wednesday, Pinarayi spoke about the shocking incident where four nuns including two postulants were subjected to harassment by Bajrang Dal activists and the Jhansi Police. Amit Shah is currently leading the BJP's election campaign in the state.

He added that such incidents tarnish the image of the nation and its ancient tradition of religious tolerance. Such incidents must elicit utmost condemnation by the Union Government, he wrote.

Referring to reports, the Chief Minister said that the two postulants who had recently joined the Sacred Hearts Congregation of the Delhi Province were travelling for the first time to their homes accompanied by two nuns, and were harassed and intimidated by around 150 Bajrang Dal activists. 

"It's reported that the nuns and postulants were forcefully made to alight from the train by the Jhansi Police in the absence of women police officials. The police also refused to acknowledge their identities, despite the nuns showing them their Aadhar cards, stating that those were fake ID cards. It was only after the matter was taken up with higher officials and after the intervention of the Lucknow IG, that the nuns and postulants were released from the police station around 11 pm," he pointed out.

Pinarayi urged the Union Home Minister to intervene in the matter and direct the authorities concerned to take strict action against all groups and individuals who disrupt and impair the freedom of individual rights guaranteed by the Indian Constitution. 

