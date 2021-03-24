STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala CEO Teeka Ram Meena issues strict guidelines to prevent bogus voting in Assembly polls

Published: 24th March 2021 01:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2021 01:14 PM

Kerala State Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Teeka Ram Meena has come out with strict guidelines to prevent bogus voting on the basis of multiple and erroneous entries in the voters' list in the upcoming assembly election.

During a preliminary probe conducted by District Collectors, it was found that names of voters were repeated and in some cases multiple names were entered using a single photograph. Instances of different voter information against a single electoral ID number were also detected.

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala had filed around five complaints regarding such voter frauds to the poll panel. District Collectors have been instructed to check instances of multiple entries in all 140 assembly constituencies. Special teams headed by Electoral Registration Officers will compete checking of electoral roll by March 25. 

The officials have been instructed to detect multiple entries and doubtful credentials using logical error method using a special software. A list of voters whose names figure more than once would be prepared at the booth-level. 

The list will be handed over to Booth Level Officers (BLOs) who will conduct field visit to  identify genuine voters. This will be done during doorstep delivery of voters' slips  voters should be instructed that they can cast only one vote even if their names figure in multiple lists. 

BLOs have been instructed to note down cases of repetition in the voters list and submit it to Returning Officers (ROs) before March 30. The ROs will pass on this list of multiple entries to the presiding officers of polling stations. 

On polling day, Presiding officers will have the list of names that have been entered more than once in the electoral roll so as to prevent bogus voting. Such voters will be allowed to leave polling booths only after the indelible ink on their finger has completely dried up. 

If more errors are detected in the list, the booth concerns will be put under webcasting and CCTV surveillance in case such facilities  is not already available. The list of multiple entries will be given to political parties as well. Even if polling agents do not complain, ascertaining the genuineness of the voter is the duty of the polling officer, the CEO reminded. 

In case impersonation is found to be carried out, strict action will be taken against the polling official concerned. The CEO has recommended action against officials who also commit lapses in identifying multiple entries. 

The CEO has asked District Collectors to submit status report on the action taken as per the guidelines by March 30.

