By Express News Service

It is face-off time at Kozhikode North. The New Indian Express decided to ask the three main contenders five questions.

What’s one thing the constituency lacks. How do you plan to address it?

Your take on the opponents?

How do you plan to tackle issues like waterlogging and drinking water scarcity?

How will you take forward projects like development of Bypass road and beach?

Your favourite pastime?

Here's what they had to say in response:

KM Abhijith, UDF

Crores of rupees have been allotted for infrastructure development of Kozhikode Medical College Hospital and several projects were inaugurated. But the real problems like waste management are yet to be addressed.

One of my opponents had served as the mayor of Kozhikode city for more than 10 years. However, he

failed to ensure even basic amenities like comfort stations for the public.

The city lacks basic infrastructure and the UDF government will give priority to this issue.

The sitting MLA had served the constituency for more than 15 years. He could have done a lot here. The UDF is planning to come up with a tourism project linking major pilgrimage centres in Kozhikode, Sarovaram Biodiversity Park and Kozhikode Beach.

I love to read books and go on trips to hill stations.

Thottathil Raveendran, LDF

My focus will be on continuing the projects initiated by the sitting MLA. Priority will be to complete pending projects like Mananchira-Vellimadukunnu road widening.

Whoever is the opponent, the people in this constituency know me as the city’s mayor for 10 years and it will play a vital role this election.

We are trying to address these issues in association with Kozhikode municipal corporation. The LDF government focuses on facilitating essential amenities for the public, and providing drinking water is one among them.

The LDF government has already started the work on Kozhikode Bypass and widening of Kannur road.

MT RAMESH, NDA

The city’s traffic woes can be resolved if flyovers are built at major junctions like Karaparamba and Eranjippalam and by widening bypass roads.

What major changes could Thottathil Raveendran introduce in Kozhikode North even after ruling the city for 10 years? Congress knows it is weak in the constituency and, hence, none of its main leaders preferred to contest here.

The Centre has allotted a huge amount for sanitation and drainage projects to every constituency under Swachh Bharat Mission. Conolly Canal cleaning remains a big issue.

Though the LDF government had spent crores of rupees for beautification of Kozhikode beach, the area lacks streetlights and the spot becomes centre of anti-socials during night.

My main pastime is watching movies. I wanted to watch Drishyam 2, but was busy with election work. Also, I read books during free time.