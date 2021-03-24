Laws on Sabarimala and love jihad, monthly dole of Rs 3,500 highlights of NDA manifesto in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A legislation to protect beliefs and customs of the Sabarimala temple, a law against love jihad, raising welfare pension to Rs 3,500 a month and employment for at least one person in a family are the highlights of the NDA manifesto released here on Wednesday.

The manifesto, which also promises freeing administration of temples from political interference and giving a greater say in it to believers, was released by Union Minister Prakash Javadekar here on Wednesday in the presence of state NDA leaders.

ALSO READ: INTERVIEW | BJP has matured into third alternative in Kerala, says K Surendran

Other highlights:

# Housing, water and electricity for all

# Monthly aid of Rs 5,000 for ailing breadwinner of a family

# 6 free gas cylinders for all BPL families.

# Free laptop for high school students

# Agricultural land of 5 acre to landless SC / ST families.

# Minimum wages in all job sectors.

# Ensuring hunger-less Kerala

# Ending terrorism in the state

# End to political killings