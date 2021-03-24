STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Laws on Sabarimala and love jihad, monthly dole of Rs 3,500 highlights of NDA manifesto in Kerala

The manifesto released by Union Minister Prakash Javadekar here on Wednesday in the presence of state NDA leaders also promises employment for at least one person in a family

Published: 24th March 2021 04:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2021 04:23 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah participating in a road show in Tripunithura (Photo | A Sanesh)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A legislation to protect beliefs and customs of the Sabarimala temple, a law against love jihad, raising welfare pension to Rs 3,500 a month and employment for at least one person in a family are the highlights of the NDA manifesto released here on Wednesday.

The manifesto, which also promises freeing administration of temples from political interference and giving a greater say in it to believers, was released by Union Minister Prakash Javadekar here on Wednesday in the presence of state NDA leaders.

ALSO READ: INTERVIEW | BJP has matured into third alternative in Kerala, says K Surendran

Other highlights:

# Housing, water and electricity for all

# Monthly aid of Rs 5,000 for ailing breadwinner of a family

# 6 free gas cylinders for all BPL families.

# Free laptop for high school students

# Agricultural land of 5 acre to landless SC / ST families.  

# Minimum wages in all job sectors.

# Ensuring hunger-less Kerala  

# Ending terrorism in the state

# End to political killings

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala elections NDA Sabarimala
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Jagan govt backs March 26 Bharat Bandh; offices, RTS buses after 1 pm 
Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a poll rally (Photo | PTI)
CAA will not to be implemented before July, Lok Sabha told
Elderly people queue up to get immunised against Covid-19 in Tirupati | Madhav K
Test-track-treat: Centre’s new guidelines to states amid rise in Covid cases
India all-rounder Krunal Pandya (Photo | AP)
Kept dad's bag in dressing room, he will always be with us: Krunal and Hardik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AIADMK's Nagapattinam candidate T Kathiravan canvasses votes by washing clothes in public near Nagore on Monday. (Photo | EPS)
TN polls: AIADMK candidate impresses voters by washing clothes!
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
'Co-Le-B' alliance still there, govt's Sabarimala stand clear, says Pinarayi Vijayan
Gallery
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp