Laws on Sabarimala and love jihad, monthly dole of Rs 3,500 highlights of NDA manifesto in Kerala
The manifesto released by Union Minister Prakash Javadekar here on Wednesday in the presence of state NDA leaders also promises employment for at least one person in a family
Published: 24th March 2021 04:20 PM | Last Updated: 24th March 2021 04:23 PM | A+A A-
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A legislation to protect beliefs and customs of the Sabarimala temple, a law against love jihad, raising welfare pension to Rs 3,500 a month and employment for at least one person in a family are the highlights of the NDA manifesto released here on Wednesday.
The manifesto, which also promises freeing administration of temples from political interference and giving a greater say in it to believers, was released by Union Minister Prakash Javadekar here on Wednesday in the presence of state NDA leaders.
Other highlights:
# Housing, water and electricity for all
# Monthly aid of Rs 5,000 for ailing breadwinner of a family
# 6 free gas cylinders for all BPL families.
# Free laptop for high school students
# Agricultural land of 5 acre to landless SC / ST families.
# Minimum wages in all job sectors.
# Ensuring hunger-less Kerala
# Ending terrorism in the state
# End to political killings