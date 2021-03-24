By Express News Service

KANNUR: The CPM district leadership was put on the back foot after a huge flex board expressing solidarity with party strongman P Jayarajan came up in Dharmadom constituency, from where CM Pinarayi Vijayan is seeking re-election.

Put up at RV Metta, a CPM bastion near Chakkarakkallu, by a group calling themselves ‘Poralikal’, the board read ‘Njangalude Urappanu PJ’ (PJ is our assurance) below his photograph.

While it had nothing related to the polls or Pinarayi’s candidature, the CPM feels such a trend will harm the party in the polls. It is said Jayarajan’s supporters are unhappy as he was not even considered as a star campaigner for the party.